The legendary Italian haute couturier Valentino Garavani, known for his eponymous fashion empire, has died at the age of 93. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his residence in Rome on Monday, 19 January 2026, his foundation confirmed.

The designer's foundation, the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti posted on Instagram that Valentino passed away in his residence in Rome on Monday 19 January, 2026. Famously only referred to by his first name, Valentino was 93 years old, and was surrounded by his loved ones.

The Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti announced the passing of its founder, stating that Valentino 'peacefully passed away today at his residence in Rome, surrounded by the love of his family'. The cause of death was not disclosed. The foundation confirmed Valentino will lie in state on 21-22 January, with the funeral taking place on 23 January at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.

Only Child Named After Silent Film Star

Garavani was an only child, born on 11 May 1932, in Voghera, Northern Italy, named after the silent movie star Rudolph Valentino by his mother. His father ran an electrical supplies company, and Valentino's interest in design came at a young age. He started to draw and gain an appreciation for high-end clothing and eventually studied couture in Milan and Paris.

Valentino became an apprentice for designer Jean Desses until he returned home in 1960. There, he opened his own fashion house in Rome. That same year, he met Giancarlo Giammetti, and the pair became both business partners and partners in life.

'To share life with a whole person for your whole existence - every moment, joy, pain, enthusiasm, disappointment - is something that cannot be defined,' Valentino said of his partner. Giammetti served in a managerial capacity, leaving Valentino to focus on his creations.

'To be with Valentino as a friend, as a lover, and as an employee is a bit the same: You need a lot of patience,' Giammetti said of the designer in the documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor, which followed Valentino in the last two years of his career.

Valentino was known to be a superstitious and introverted person. The designer loved chocolate, skiing, and his pugs. In 2017, Valentino told Corriere della Serra that he was afraid of death.

Career and Net Worth

Valentino made history as the first Italian designer to feature on the Paris haute couture catwalks. He aspired to dress movie stars, or as he called them, the 'beautiful ladies of the silver screen'. Among those leading ladies he dressed were Lana Turner and Judy Garland.

Valentino designed Elizabeth Taylor's wedding gown and became the first choice for many Oscar-winning actresses, such as Sharon Stone and Penelope Cruz. He also dressed US First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

'I love beauty,' Valentino said of his designs. 'It is not my fault. And I know what women want: They want to be beautiful.'

The designer built a fashion empire before selling it off ahead of his retirement in 2008. In 2007, to celebrate his time in fashion, Valentino organised a three-day event that featured dinners, parties, and exhibitions. His final catwalk show took place in January 2008 in Paris.

'I have decided that this is the perfect moment to say adieu to the world of fashion,' the designer said during his retirement. 'As the English say, I would like to leave the party when it is still full.'

At the time of his death, industry estimates place Valentino's net worth at $1.5 billion (£1.11 billion). The designer expanded his empire by branching into ready-to-wear, fragrances, beauty, accessories, and global licencing deals. His eponymous brand continues to operate as one of the world's most prestigious fashion houses, ensuring his influence on haute couture will endure for generations.