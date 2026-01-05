The international community has reacted with shock and division after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a dramatic operation on Saturday, 3 January 2026.

US forces carried out a high-stakes military operation in Caracas, Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple was immediately flown to New York, where US officials say they face narco-terrorism and weapons charges.

US President Donald Trump described the operation as a necessary measure to 'stabilise' the region, while critics argue it was aimed at securing control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

The operation has sparked a furious backlash from a significant bloc of nations. While some countries have remained silent, a specific group of traditional allies and regional neighbours has rallied firmly behind the Venezuelan leader.

These nations view the US action not as a liberation, but as a violation of international law and national sovereignty. The capture of a sitting head of state by foreign soldiers has raised serious questions about the rules that govern how countries treat one another, leading to a deepening diplomatic rift between Washington and several global powers.

Latin America Unites in Defence of Sovereignty

The reaction has been particularly intense across Latin America, a region that has a long and complicated history with foreign intervention. Leading the diplomatic charge against the US action is Brazil, where President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has strongly condemned the operation.

Brazilian officials have described the military extraction of Maduro as a 'grave affront' to Venezuela's sovereignty. For Brazil, the largest nation in South America, this is a dangerous precedent, warning that if one leader can be removed at will, no country in the region is truly safe.

Mexico has also taken a firm stance on the Venezuelan government's rights. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has based her opposition on international rules, citing Article 2, paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter.

El Artículo 2, párrafo 4 de la Carta de las Naciones Unidas dice textualmente:



“Los Miembros de la Organización, en sus relaciones internacionales, se abstendrán de recurrir a la amenaza o al uso de la fuerza contra la integridad territorial o la independencia política de… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) January 3, 2026

This rule states that countries must not use force or the threat of force against the territory or independence of another state. Her intervention frames Mexico's support for Maduro as a defence of the global rulebook.

Other Latin American nations have joined this group, showing a rare moment of unity. Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel called the operation a 'criminal attack' and offered his country's 'total and complete' support to Venezuela.

Chile and Uruguay, despite differing political traditions, have also voiced their opposition. They argue that political disputes should be solved through talking and diplomacy, not through foreign military raids.

Global Powers Condemn 'Armed Aggression'

Beyond the Americas, major powers have lined up against Washington. Russia, which has deep economic and military ties with Caracas, branded the operation an 'act of armed aggression'. The Russian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed solidarity with Maduro, portraying the raid as proof of American imperialism.

China has also expressed similar shock and concern. Beijing has called on the United States to release Maduro immediately. The Chinese government stated that the use of force against a sovereign state is unacceptable and violates the norms of international relations. With billions invested in Venezuelan oil and infrastructure, China warned that such actions breed chaos rather than stability.

Middle Eastern Support and Future Uncertainty

Iran, another key ally in the Middle East, echoed these strong sentiments. The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US 'military aggression' as a 'gross violation' of regional security. Tehran warned that attacking a member of the United Nations in this way threatens the peace of the entire world. Like Russia and China, Iran sees this as a moment to stand against US unilateralism.

As the dust settles on this historic and controversial event, the world remains divided. While the US insists the move was necessary to secure oil supplies and remove a corrupt leader, this coalition of nations—from neighbours like Brazil and Mexico to global powers like Russia and China—insists that the rules of sovereignty have been broken.

They argue that the future of international relations is now at risk, as the capture of President Maduro challenges the very idea that a country's borders and leaders are off-limits to foreign military forces.