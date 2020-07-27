The 77th Venice Film Festival is scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 12 as an in-person event amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Australian actress Cate Blanchett will serve as president of the jury and will be joined by a number of stellar filmmakers, screenwriters, actors, and experts from various countries for the competitions.

On Sunday, the whole list of festival juries was revealed. According to Deadline, British director and screenwriter Joanna Hogg, German director Christian Petzold, Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu, Austrian director Veronika Franz, Italian writer Nicola Lagioia, and French actress Ludivine Sagnier will be judging the main competition.

As for Orizzonti jury team, it will be headed by French director Claire Denis (High Life) and include American producer Christine Vachon, Spanish director Oskat Alegria, Italian director Francesca Comencini, and Israel filmmaker Katriel Schory. The panel for "Luigi De Laurentiis" Venice Award for a Debut Film includes Italian director Claudio Giovannesi as jury president, who will be joined by French artistic director Remi Bonhomme and Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha.

In addition, there will also be a team of the jury for the festival's Virtual Reality section which will be headed by American virtual reality expert Celine Tricart. It will also include British director Asif Kapadia and Japanese video game author Hideo Kojima.

The complete line-up of movies for the festival is yet to be revealed. It will be unveiled during a press conference on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an Italian romantic drama film by Daniele Luchetti "The Ties" has been selected as the opening film of the Venice Film Festival 2020. It will be screened out of the competition.

Starring Alba Rohrwacher, Luigi Lo Cascio, Laura Morante, Silvio Orlando, this movie will be the first Italian film to open Venice Film Festival since 2009. Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Domenico Starnone, it showcases the story of a loving couple of 1980s Naples dealing with a threatening relationship between the husband and a younger woman.

The 77th edition of Venice Film Festival will be the first film festival to take place in-person since the pandemic. It will occur with few modifications, reduced line-up, and with stringent safety measures such as social distancing and sanitary protocols.