British actress Tilda Swinton and Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui will be honoured with prestigious lifetime achievement awards at Venice International Film Festival 2020. It happens to be the first major film festival to take place in-person amid coronavirus pandemic.

The 77th Venice Film Festival will be held from September 2 to 12 with a reduced number of films in the competition. While the official selection of films will be presented during a press conference on Tuesday, July 28, the recipients of special award Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement were unveiled on Monday. The decision was made by the Board of Directors of Venice Biennale.

Tilda Swinton, 59, is a Scottish actress who is known for her Academy Award-winning roles for 2007 film "Michael Clayton." Also, she won the BAFTA Scotland Award for the 2003 film "Young Adam." Some of her other notable works include "The Deep End," "We Need to Talk About Kevin," "The Chronicles of Narnia," "Constantine" "Vanilla Sky." Her latest appearance was in "Avengers: Endgame" and "Uncut Gems."

Meanwhile, Ann Hui is one of the most critically acclaimed Hong Kong New Wave filmmakers, who is known for her films about social issues. She is the recipient of Golden Horse Awards, Hong Kong Film Awards, Asia Pacific Film Festival award and more. She is best known for her works like "Summer Snow," "A Simple Life," "Boat People" and "Love in A Fallen City."

Both Hui and Swinton are Venice Film Festival veterans. While Swinton has won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her portrayal of Isabella of France in Edward II, Hui's "A Simple Life" premiered at the 68th Venice International film Festival and was nominated for Gold Lion.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hui contributed to the transformation of Hong Kong cinema as part of the so-called Hong Kong New Wave of the 1970s and 1980s with her works. In addition to "A Simple Life," Hui's 2014 feature "The Golden Era" also premiered at the Lido.

"This great festival has been dear to my heart for three decades: to be honoured by her in this way is extremely humbling," Swinton said in a statement. "To come to Venice, this year of all years, to celebrate immortal cinema and her defiant survival in the face of all the challenges that evolution might throw at her – as at us all – will be my sincere joy."

As for Hui, she, too, is pleased to receive the big news. "I am so happy to receive this news and honored for the award! So happy that I feel I cannot find the words," said Hui. "I just hope everything in the world will turn better soon and everybody can feel again as happy as I am in this moment."

Australian actress Cate Blanchett is the appointed President of the Jury for the upcoming 77th Venice International Film Festival.