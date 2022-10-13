On Wednesday, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) confirmed the passing of Supersport 300 rider Victor Steeman following a serious crash during the Pirelli Portuguese Round at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

The Dutch rider, who came into the weekend fighting for the championship, was involved in a multi-rider crash at Turn 14 in Race 1. After receiving medical attention at the track, Steeman was airlifted to Faro Hospital for further treatment, but succumbed to his injuries four days later.

"Steeman was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 14, with the race immediately red flagged. Medical personnel and vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to trackside and at the circuit medical centre before being transferred by helicopter to Faro Hospital," the statement read.

The 22-year-old, who had claimed four wins and three podium positions this season, was surrounded by family in hospital. Steeman's family released a statement mourning his death, but were also proud to announce that he had saved five lives by donating his organs.

We’re lost for words as another young rider has lost his life chasing dreams in the sport we all love.

Victor Steeman, may you forever rest and ride in peace. Our love and condolences go to your family. pic.twitter.com/vne9GZxkEQ — Team Suzuki Ecstar (@suzukimotogp) October 11, 2022

"Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened," said a statement from Steeman's family. "Our Victor could not win this last race."

"Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save 5 other people by donating his organs," they added. "We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously."

Tributes have poured in since Steeman's death with the motorsport world mourning the passing of the young Supersport 300 racer. The Dutchman's death comes at a time when the Superbike world championship community is still not over the passing of British Superbike rider Chrissy Rouse, who died on Oct. 6 following a crash at Donington Park.

One fan wrote: "What an awful week for our sport. So sorry to learn that Victor Steeman has passed away. It didn't look good at the time but we were all hoping. All my thoughts go out to his family and friends. RIP Victor."

Remembering the legacy of Victor Steeman, his incredible personality and racing talent 💚#AlwaysOurVictor pic.twitter.com/nBbsVybkTC — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, reputed journalist Mat Oxley, has called for an intervention following a number of deaths in the Supersport 300 and Moto 3 class in MotoGP. He feels there could be more such incidents if the current rules are not altered at the earliest.