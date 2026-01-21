Victoria Beckham has finally ended her digital blackout, re-emerging on Instagram just days after her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, levelled explosive accusations against her and husband, David. The fashion designer had remained uncharacteristically quiet as headlines swirled regarding claims of her 'controlling' behaviour and the alleged hijacking of Brooklyn's wedding.

Victoria's recent social media activities were a tribute to her friend and Spice Girls teammate Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice. However, there's also a subtle hint about her reaction to the ongoing family drama.

A Birthday Tribute With a Sharp Musical Edge

The former pop star chose her pal Emma Bunton's birthday as the occasion to finally return to the public eye on 21 January 2026, following her son's scathing remarks about their family. Victoria shared a throwback photo of herself carrying Emma piggyback while they were all smiles at the camera.

'Happy birthday @emmaleebunton, I love you so much!!' she wrote.

Victoria, however, wasn't done with her special tribute for the birthday girl. She also shared a clip from their hit music video 'Say You'll Be There' highlighting Baby Spice's solo performance.

'Last time that we had this conversation / I decided we should be friends / But now we're going 'round in circles / Tell me, will this déjà vu never end?'

The selection of these particular verses, rather than a more upbeat or celebratory segment of the hit, has sparked intense speculation, especially given the Beckhams' public rift with their son, Brooklyn. By spotlighting lyrics about repetitive arguments and a sense of 'deja vu', Victoria appears to be nodding to the cyclical nature of her family's public drama.

Victoria's Choice of Song Not Accidental

Victoria's song choice for her second-birthday tribute to Bunton was understandable, as it highlighted the birthday celebrant. Many, however, are convinced it isn't accidental and that it's her way of subtly responding to her son's allegations against them.

The lyrics 'I decided we should be friends' align with previous reports claiming David and Victoria have been reaching out to their son, trying to mend their relationship. The part 'we're going 'round in circles' seems to mirror the exhausting nature of the public rift that has plagued the Beckham family for years since Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in 2022.

By using the 1996 track, Victoria manages to maintain a dignified social media presence while subtly addressing the elephant in the room. The lyrics, which discuss a breakdown in communication and a desire for resolution, align closely with the current state of her relationship with her eldest son.

Also, this isn't the first time Victoria has used song lyrics to address the family feud. In December, they reportedly invited Brooklyn to spend the holidays with them in the United Kingdom, but he wanted his parents to apologise to his wife first. Brooklyn decided to spend Christmas and New Year with the Peltz, suggesting his family did not reach out to his wife for a reconciliation.

Victoria shared a video of her slow-dancing with her husband, David, on Christmas Day, on Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's 1980 classic 'Guilty.' The intimate video, however, included a pointed message, as the lyrics in the clip include 'we got nothing to be guilty of' and 'we got nothing to be sorry for.'

This musical response serves as a strategic alternative to a formal press release. It allows Victoria to express her emotional fatigue without directly engaging in a public shouting match with her children.

Brooklyn's Allegations of Control and Wedding Interference

On Monday night, Brooklyn addressed the family drama between him and the Beckhams by sharing a lengthy message on his Instagram Stories detailing their falling-out. He alleged that his parents were controlling and claimed that they disrespected his wife.

He also made shocking allegations against his mum, claiming that Victoria 'hijacked' his first dance with Peltz and that the singer-turned-designer danced with him inappropriately, leaving him humiliated and embarrassed in front of their guests.

Brooklyn did not stop there; he also called out his parents for their alleged 'controlling' nature of his upbringing. Additionally, he claimed that their priority was the Beckham brand, valuing 'promotion and endorsement above all else.'

'I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,' Brooklyn added.

Although several sympathised with Brooklyn, many also called him out for being ungrateful to his parents. The younger Beckham was even dubbed 'Harry 2.0' by netizens, who felt he was just like Prince Harry, who trashed his family after marrying his American wife.