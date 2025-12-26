The festive season is traditionally a time for reconciliation, but for the Beckham family, the Christmas period appears to have highlighted a deepening fracture. While the world watched their curated celebrations on social media, subtle digital cues suggested that the rift between David and Victoria and their eldest son, Brooklyn, remains unresolved.

Victoria recently shared a video of herself slow-dancing with her husband on Instagram during Christmas. The clip also raised some eyebrows because some felt that there was a pointed jab hidden beneath the sweet moment amid their ongoing feud with Brooklyn. The couple's choice of song, 'Guilty', and its lyrics—'we got nothing to be guilty of'—was widely interpreted as a deliberate response to the family drama.

Victoria and David Beckham's Hidden But Pointed Message

In the video, Victoria and David Beckham can be seen sharing an intimate slow dance during their festive Christmas celebration. The couple chose the classic 1980 track 'Guilty' by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb as their soundtrack, and they sang along as they swayed together, with David wrapping his arms around his wife's waist.

However, some interpreted their choice of song as a deliberate response to their ongoing family drama with Brooklyn. The lyrics featured prominently in the clip include the lines, 'And we got nothing to be guilty of' and 'And we got nothing to be sorry for.' Given the current family tensions, the selection of this particular song was viewed as a pointed statement of their innocence in the ongoing family drama. There are claims that Brooklyn wanted them to apologise to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria appeared unbothered, and instead, they looked relaxed and united, projecting a front of total solidarity despite the notable absence of their eldest son. This public display of affection reinforced the idea that they feel no responsibility for the current state of their relationship with Brooklyn and his wife.

The Beckhams Digital Stand-Off

The Beckhams' family feud has been evident on social media. It first started with the report that Victoria and David unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram, to which their other son, Cruz, denied. According to Cruz, they would never unfollow Brooklyn, while clarifying that it was the latter who blocked them, confirming the years-long rumoured conflict between Victoria and David, and Brooklyn and Nicola.

Brooklyn seemingly took a jab at his younger brother's move by sharing a TikTok video of himself with Lady Gaga's hit song Telephone playing in the background. The use of the track convinced online sleuths that it was his response to Cruz because it features the lyrics, 'Sorry, I cannot hear you. I'm kinda busy.'

So, the Beckhams, including Brooklyn, have seemingly been sending pointed messages to each other through the lyrics of the songs in their posts.

Brooklyn Declares Nicola Peltz His 'Everything'

The Beckhams celebrated Christmas in the United Kingdom, while Brooklyn stayed with his wife, Nicola, in the United States. According to reports, Victoria and David have been trying to convince Brooklyn to reunite with them for the holidays, but he decided to spend the season with Nicola and his in-laws.

On Christmas Eve, Brooklyn shared an intimate photo of his and Nicola's hands joined together. He captioned it with, 'My everything x.'

While the post appears harmless, many took it as an indication that he was declaring where his loyalty lies. Apparently, Brooklyn is choosing his new family over the Beckhams.

The Beckham brand, which is built on the image of a tight-knit family unit, faces a significant challenge as these disagreements play out in the public eye. Whether the family can find a path to reconciliation in the new year remains uncertain, as neither side appears willing to offer the apology the other feels is deserved.