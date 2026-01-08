Vivian Wilson has just stepped into one of fashion's most glamorous spotlights, not as Elon Musk's daughter, but as a confident, unapologetic model commanding attention in Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty collection.

The billionaire's estranged 21-year-old daughter appears in the brand's Valentine's Day 2026 campaign, 'Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite', alongside actress Lovie Simone, actor Michael Cooper Jr., and model Emma Arletta.

Wilson models the campaign's signature black rose-patterned balconette bra, matched with a lace miniskirt and vibrant red tights—a striking image that encapsulates both sensuality and resilience. But what makes her latest professional achievement resonate far beyond the fashion world is the stark contrast with her personal reality.

Six years after publicly coming out as a transgender woman in 2020, Wilson has emerged as an unfiltered voice speaking truth to one of the world's most powerful men—her own father.

Her candid remarks in last year's Teen Vogue cover feature, where she branded Musk a 'pathetic man-child,' sent shockwaves across the internet and have become emblematic of a daughter's refusal to be silenced by family dysfunction or generational wealth.

Rihanna tapped Vivian Wilson, the rising model and estranged daughter of Elon Musk, alongside actress Lovie Simone and model Emma Arletta in her latest Savage x Fenty campaign. 🔥 📸: Savage x Fenty pic.twitter.com/mlt4Ct5cCX — Page Six (@PageSix) January 7, 2026

The Uncomfortable Truth Behind The Glamour

The campaign itself, unveiled on Tuesday, 7 January 2026, celebrates inclusion and self-assurance—values that have become central to Wilson's personal narrative. Yet her journey to this moment reveals something far more complex than a simple fashion story.

When asked during her Teen Vogue interview whether she felt intimidated by her father's astronomical wealth and influence, Wilson's response was refreshingly uncomplicated. 'He's a pathetic man-child,' she declared. 'Why would I feel scared of him? Because he has so much power? Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a fuck. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don't give a fuck how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations.'​

Such bluntness might have felt shocking coming from a 20-year-old in March 2025, yet the intensity of her words reveals years of accumulated hurt. During her transition, Musk was 'not as supportive' as her mother, Canadian author Justine Musk, according to Wilson's account.

The teenager had to secure her father's legal consent to access testosterone blockers and hormone replacement therapy—a requirement that felt particularly galling given that she hadn't spoken to him in months. Her mother, by contrast, proved 'very supportive' and was largely unsurprised when Wilson came out, suggesting a deeper understanding that Musk had simply failed to grasp.​

What Wilson has accomplished since that watershed moment speaks volumes about her determination to forge her own identity. After spending time studying languages abroad—she speaks French, Spanish, and Japanese fluently—she returned to the United States and stepped directly into the fashion world.

She made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in September 2025, showcasing designer Alexis Bittar's collection in a sparkling red evening gown, before walking for prestigious houses including Prabal Gurung, Chrishabana and Dauphinette.

Now, just months later, she's gracing one of the year's most high-profile lingerie campaigns alongside Rihanna herself.​

From Estrangement To Empowerment: A Career Built On Independence

Wilson has been explicit about her financial independence, a point she stressed during her Teen Vogue interview and subsequently at New York Fashion Week. Born in 2004 to Musk and his first wife, she came out as transgender when she was 16 years old. By 2022, at just 18, she had petitioned the court to legally change her name, citing her desire to no longer be 'related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form'. The decade since that decision has only hardened her resolve, and she now maintains no contact with him whatsoever.​

Teen Vogue magazine promotes transgenderism, as they feature Elon Musk’s estranged transgender son, ‘Vivian’ Wilson on the magazines cover.



In an article to accompany the cover story, the teen magazine discussed ‘protecting trans youth’ and ‘taking on the right online.’ pic.twitter.com/V5aPiV69AL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 22, 2025

What makes Wilson's presence in the Savage X Fenty campaign particularly resonant is Rihanna's own reputation for championing bold, diverse voices. The brand has consistently pushed boundaries with its inclusive sizing—ranging from 30–46 in band sizes and A–H in cup sizes—and its commitment to celebrating individuals on their own terms. By featuring Wilson in such a prominent role, Savage X Fenty sends a clear message: this is a company that recognises authentic talent and courage, regardless of parentage or controversy.​

Wilson has made clear that she refuses to be defined by her infamous surname. 'I don't like to claim that I'm famous because I want to achieve something more to earn that recognition,' she explained in her Teen Vogue piece. That sentiment now feels vindicated.

Her work in the Savage X Fenty campaign—her second major fashion platform in just four months—proves that she is carving a path entirely her own, one in which Elon Musk and his wealth remain utterly irrelevant to her ambition.

When asked about her dreams, she has spoken of her 'absolute dream job' of appearing on reality television, of hopes for a career in modelling, or of becoming a translator—not a single aspiration tied to the family name.​

At 21, Vivian Wilson is no longer the estranged daughter waiting for validation from her billionaire father. She is a working model, a social commentator, and a voice for trans visibility in fashion. And Rihanna's endorsement of her talent—not her controversy—serves as a powerful reminder that hard work and authenticity will always outshine the pull of inherited notoriety.