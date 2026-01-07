Channing Tatum rang in 2026 with his lips locked on his girlfriend's in the Costa Rican surf, and the internet had plenty to say about it.

The Magic Mike actor, 45, and Australian model Inka Williams, 26, were photographed on 3 January sharing a passionate kiss on the beach as they approach their one-year anniversary. The images show them splashing in the water, recreating the famous Dirty Dancing lift.

Tatum wore dark shorts and a black cap whilst Williams donned a black bikini as they strolled along the shoreline, holding each other close in a display that confirmed their relationship remains very much alive heading into 2026.

For some fans, the photos captured a couple clearly in love. For others, the 19-year age gap between a globally famous actor and a woman in her mid-twenties raised familiar questions about power, timing, and what celebrity relationships reveal about Hollywood's dating patterns.

Channing Tatum, 45, and his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, 26, rang in 2026 with a PDA filled beach date in Costa Rica. 😏🌊 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/aXXgmWSEQB — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2026

What makes this moment significant is its timing as the couple is approaching their one-year anniversary, having first been linked in February 2025 at a pre-Oscars party before going Instagram official in April 2025. Since then, they've made several public appearances together, including a red-carpet debut in September 2025 and a London screening of Roofman in October.

Who Is Inka Williams? The Bali-Raised Model With Her Own Fashion Empire

Williams is no stranger to the spotlight, even if dating an A-list actor has pushed her into a different scale of attention.

Born in Melbourne in 1999 to a French mother and an Australian father, she was raised on the beaches of Bali and began modelling at just 6 months old. By her teens, she had signed with IMG Models, joining a roster that includes Hailey Bieber and the Hadid sisters. Vogue once dubbed her 'the Gigi Hadid of Bali'.

Her resume includes campaigns for Saint Laurent, Tag Heuer, H&M and Swarovski, with features in Elle Australia and Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

In 2019, she founded her own fashion brand, She Is I, inspired by her mother's 1990s designs. The sustainable swimwear label donates 20% of profits to charity and uses recycled ocean plastics transformed into luxury Lycra.

'Growing up in Bali has made me a very compassionate person,' Williams told By Charlotte in 2024. 'I feel so connected to the culture and energy of this island.'

The Age Gap Debate: Why Inka Williams and Channing Tatum's 19-Year Difference Sparks Fury

The 19-year age gap between Tatum and Williams has reignited a conversation that's been bubbling online since their relationship became public. She is 26; he is 45, and online communities have wasted no time highlighting what they see as a troubling power imbalance rooted in life experience and celebrity status.

On Reddit's r/popculturechat, users expressed their scepticism with biting humour. One commenter joked, 'Damn, the way celebs move on is crazy. He was engaged 37 seconds ago.' Another sarcastically noted, 'I'm sure they have LOTS in common,' whilst a third deployed blunt language, stating, 'He was 19 when she was born. Yikes, yikes, yikes.'

What makes this particular pairing worth scrutinising is the context in which it emerged. Tatum split from Zoë Kravitz in October 2024 after three years together, and he only finalised his divorce from Jenna Dewan in September 2024.

For some observers, moving from a three-year relationship with an established actress to dating someone in her mid-twenties felt jarring. Others were more forgiving, noting that Williams is hardly an unknown quantity—she's an Australian model raised in Bali, signed with the prestigious IMG agency, and founded her own fashion brand, She Is I, in 2019.

Still, the mathematics of their relationship haven't silenced critics. When one party is a globally recognised actor with decades of industry experience, and the other is a young woman building her career, the inherent power dynamics become harder to ignore. The Costa Rican photos simply refreshed the conversation with new imagery.

From London Screenings to Romance: Channing Tatum's 2026 Timeline and What's Next

With Josephine set to premiere at Sundance on 23 January and his upcoming role as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday (due December 2026), Tatum's professional schedule is packed. Kravitz, for her part, told ELLE that their breakup hasn't changed how she feels about the film they made together, saying she still cares for him and remains grateful for their journey.

The question now is whether Tatum and Williams' relationship will withstand another year in the spotlight. Early signs suggest they're committed to making it work, but Hollywood's most closely watched couples have fallen apart for less.