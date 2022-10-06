Victoria Beckham is taking advantage of the classic notion that "there is no such thing as bad publicity" amid recent rumours surrounding her family. The "bad press" surrounding the Beckham matriarch in recent months has led to a lot of attention getting directed towards her recent show during Paris Fashion Week.

Former "Spice Girls" singer established a career as a designer after leaving the girl group, and debuted at PFW with her latest collection last week. The show was well attended, and it was all over the headlines not just for the clothes and the models, but also due to the attendees.

Curious fans and members of the press were eagerly waiting to see which members of the family would be in attendance. In particular, the presence of her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, gained the most attention.

It may be remembered that tabloids have been buzzing about an alleged feud between Victoria and Peltz, which reportedly started around the time of the couple's wedding in April. Victoria reportedly fell out with her new daughter-in-law due to a misunderstanding about the latter's wedding dress. The 27-year-old actress wore a Valentino dress and not a Victoria Beckham creation, which she claimed was not because she snubbed the designer, but because Victoria's atelier simply could not make a dress for her in time.

Peltz denied any feud, but the tabloids simply won't let it go. Her show of support alongside Brooklyn at the PFW show was therefore the talk of the town all weekend.

According to Heat World, the former "Posh Spice" is not oblivious to this, and is pleased with the way all the "negative" publicity helped her brand.

Apart from the alleged feud with Nicola, there were also speculations surrounding Victoria's marriage with David Beckham. Last week, there were murmurs of possible trouble within the marriage after eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had removed yet another tattoo that was a tribute to her husband. However, the football legend was also at the show giving her support, making it clear that all is well between them.

Needless to say, the clothes and the models were in the spotlight, but the publicity surrounding the Beckham family certainly drew in all the eyes, ears and cameras.