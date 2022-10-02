Victoria Beckham could not hold back her emotions and broke down in tears as she stepped out to thank attendees at her debut outing at Paris Fashion Week. She became particularly moved as she walked past her family members, including eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The Beckham family showed a united front amid constant rumours claiming that there is a feud between matriarch Victoria and her new daughter-in-law, who married Brooklyn in April earlier this year.

The couple was seated alongside David Beckham and the rest of the brood, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11.

The former "Spice Girls" singer transitioned into fashion after leaving the music industry, and despite having been a designer for many years, she only made her Paris Fashion Week debut this year. As such, she was overcome with emotion as she saw her entire family cheering for her.

🛐 Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attended the Victoria Beckham Spring/summer 2023 Runway show in Val-de-Grace on September 30, Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/q9yOEM4UUe — Nicola Peltz Fans (@NicolaPeltzInfo) September 30, 2022

She then took to Instagram to share more photos and videos from the show. In one of her stories, she highlighted her family once more, saying: "So, just finishing off show detail and look who I ran into," she said, while showing the Beckhams.

"I'm so grateful for my family, British Vogue and Vogue Magazine" she added in one of her posts.

Victoria Beckham Unveils Her First Paris Fashion Week Show https://t.co/lIoypE0vUJ pic.twitter.com/kAGL5eCgBJ — Gerentes LatAm (@Gerentes_LATAM) October 2, 2022

The attendance of Brooklyn and his wife caught a lot of attention following numerous news reports claiming that the young actress and her mother-in-law have been feuding since her wedding.

The friction allegedly started after Peltz ended up wearing a Valentino wedding dress instead of a Victoria Beckham creation. Some sources claim that the bride snubbed the designer, while others stated that it was Victoria who went back on her word to create a gown.

However, Peltz clarified those rumours in a recent interview, saying that the original plan was indeed to wear a VB gown, but she had to go for Valentino when her mother-in-law said that her atelier could not make the wedding gown in time.

Numerous other reports have since come out since then, with unverified sources claiming to know more details about the alleged feud. However, all the family members have constantly denied having any friction between them.

The united appearance at Paris Fashion Week may be an effort to quell the rumors, and it remains to be seen if that will put the drama to rest.