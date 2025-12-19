Victoria Beckham has disclosed that she is heartbroken about her relationship with her eldest son, Brooklyn, and that the past year has been filled with family stress.

Though 2025 was filled with professional achievements and personal milestones, the former Spice Girl has called the year a 'horrible and heartbreaking' one due to the still-existing rift with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Victoria, according to reports, is resolved to ensure that 2026 is a fresh start, seeking to reconcile and move on from a situation she has described as toxic.

Determined To Heal In 2026

In an interview with Closer Magazine, insiders revealed that 'Vic is determined that 2026 is going to be a new year — a fresh start where they try to leave the toxic situation in the past'.

'Although so many amazing things happened for them in 2025, she just wants to put what was a horrible and heartbreaking year behind them – to draw a line under it and start 2026 afresh. Looking back on the year, she feels that while there were some standout moments, they all feel overshadowed by the ongoing drama and rows with Brooklyn and Nicola,' the source said.

The confession shows how emotionally the Beckhams' family has been affected by the feud.

Brooklyn's Distance And Nicola's Influence

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, has established a life in the United States with his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022. Their relationship has been described as strained, with Nicola's influence seen as a key factor in Brooklyn's increased detachment from his parents.

Victoria and David Beckham were once referred to as a tight-knit family, but according to insiders, Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage was the turning point. The couple has not been present at major family occasions, such as David's birthday, leading to speculation that they have a deeper rift.

Comparisons To Prince Harry

It has even been reported that Victoria is afraid Brooklyn will sever his connection to the family, just as Prince Harry did to the royal family. According to sources quoted in The News, Victoria and David fear they will lose their son completely, becoming more and more independent and having less to do with the UK.

This comparison emphasises the gravity of the situation, as Victoria is reportedly worried about the long-term effects of Brooklyn's disconnection from the family.

A Mother's Heartbreak

The emotional stress of manoeuvring celebrity status, family and societal criticism can be seen in Victoria as she confesses. Although she has been successful in her fashion brand and in her appearances with David, insiders opine that the rift with Brooklyn has overshadowed her success.

Her ambition to reunite in 2026 echoes a mother's willingness to reestablish strained relationships and repair broken ties. 'Although so many amazing things happened for them in 2025, she just wants to put what was a horrible and heartbreaking year behind them — to draw a line under it and start 2026 afresh,' one insider narrated.

Victoria Beckham seems to be oriented toward healing and reconciliation in 2026. It is not quite clear whether Brooklyn and Nicola will react positively. Still, Victoria's public admission that she is broken-hearted is a positive sign of her readiness to move on.