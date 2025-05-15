A seemingly harmless comment about singing turned into a nightmare for Victoria Justice, who has now openly discussed the toll of a viral meme that led to death threats and relentless online hate.

The video, now over a decade old, was interpreted as her way of 'throwing shade' at now-famous pop star Ariana Grande, causing a wave of online backlash.

The Origins of the Meme

In 2017, a clip from an outdoor interview with Victoria Justice and her castmates from 'Victorious' went viral. The video shows the then-teenager being asked who sings the most outside of filming. Castmate Liz Gillies says 'The thing about Ariana Grande is that she literally sings everything...and it's a good thing because she has a beautiful voice. Another castmate, Daniella Monet, adds 'That's not true Liz, you sing a lot too!'

Justice then interjects, 'I think we ALL sing,' which became an instant meme. Victoria's words, seemingly innocent, were taken out of context, sparking rumours of rivalry and jealousy, specifically with her co-star Ariana Grande.

Victoria had already addressed the meme back in 2017, tweeting that she was tired of 'dredging up 7 yr old non-existent drama.' Despite her efforts to dismiss the fuss, the incident persisted. Over time, it was seen as a symbol of tension between the cast members, even though Justice later clarified there was no feud.

The Long-Lasting Impact on Victoria's Life

Fast forward to 2025, Victoria reflected on the meme during an appearance on 'Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals.' She described how the online reaction made her feel at the time: 'There was a time for so long on the internet where I felt like people hated me.' She explained that it wasn't just hurt feelings but actual threats.

'First of all, it's factual. We did all sing, OK? What do you want from me?!' she said, emphasising her frustration. She recalled feeling confused by the immense hate pouring in, especially since she was only around 16 or 17 when the clip was filmed. The negative attention eventually escalated.

'I got so much hate, dude. I got death threats,' she revealed. 'I felt bad for my mom, because she was looking at all this stuff online and she was freaking out.' The experience was overwhelming and, as she admits now, quite frightening. The meme's reach had taken on a life of its own, making her feel targeted and vulnerable.

Breaking the Silence and Moving Forward

Victoria's story isn't just about viral fame; it's also about the real human cost of internet cruelty. However, she describes how, over time, she grew tired of the constant negativity and has since learned to laugh at the situation. 'Now I think it's funny. I'm in on the joke. I even say it to myself all the time,' she said.

She added that she had tried to put the past behind her and that she and Ariana Grande had exchanged messages privately to clear the air. 'This whole narrative that was created of me being jealous of [Ariana] and us not being friends—it's so not even relevant right now,' she stated. Her focus now is on her career and moving past the drama.

Reflections on the Pressure of Childhood Stardom

Beyond the meme, Victoria discussed the pressures faced as a child star. She explained that carrying a big brand and being seen as a role model added another layer of stress. 'Knowing that you are being viewed as a role model to a lot of young people and being on the cover of teen magazines...that sort of pressure never leaves you,' she said.

She expressed curiosity about her past self, questioning whether it was okay to sometimes curse or act naturally.

Despite these challenges, she feels her transition into adult roles, such as her upcoming film 'California King', reflects her growth. Now, she says, she approaches her career with a sense of humour about her past and the online storms she weathered. For Victoria, the meme that once caused her so much pain is now just a chapter in her story — one she's finally ready to put behind her.