Oprah Winfrey showcased a svelte figure during the recent Golden Globe Awards, which sparked weird conspiracy theories suggesting that she had hired a body double or cloned herself.

Netizens pored over even the tiniest details of the talk show host's appearance on the red carpet from a video posted online. The clip showed her posing for photos while in a glittering Louis Vuitton dress that hugged her slim figure.

Winfrey has talked about her weight loss journey in a past interview with People, sharing that she is on a doctor's prescribed medication to manage weight fluctuations. She said that she now uses it because she feels she needs it "as a tool to manage not yo-yoing".

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she said.

Speaking about the medicine, she revealed that "it quiets the food noise" and cited her food intake in "two solid weeks" during Thanksgiving. Amazingly, she shared that she only gained half a pound instead of eight pounds like she did last year.

While Winfrey did not specify the drug she has used, the injectable Ozempic has been making the rounds among weight loss conversations over the past year. The drug is use to manage blood sugar in Type 2 diabetes patients and known to help restore feelings of fullness.

Whether the talk show mogul is taking the drug or not remains unclear, but her weight loss is apparent from her appearances on this year's awards season circuit.

However, netizens over at X, formerly Twitter, refuse to believe that she is the same person with some suggesting that she has hired a body double to take her place on the red carpet.

Does this look like Oprah to you?

Does she walk like Oprah?

Does Oprah wear glasses like this?

Weird vibe.



pic.twitter.com/L14rqbmzKT — ꧁ C a r o l i n a ꧂ (@CarolinaOuest) January 10, 2024

"That's an Oprah double who is in her 40s," one wrote and another chimed in: "No it doesn't look like her. I mean, it's close but it looks like an imposter to me."

The girl in the clip you posted looks about 25 and the face and demeanor is diff. Thats💯% not Oprah. — 🕊 (@Classified842) January 10, 2024

She looks a lot younger than Oprah!! — Lisa MmmmK (@thespinner97) January 10, 2024

"A third commented: "I thought her appearance at the GG was weird and awkward. She is hardly the queen bee she used to be", and one more observed: "Oprah is to confident. this double is shy."

Some made comparisons of her appearances before her weight loss while others pointed at subtle differences in her body parts. One commented on her tooth gap and another at her index finger.

One of these index fingers is not Ike the others. pic.twitter.com/IzXyHe06iT — ꧁ C a r o l i n a ꧂ (@CarolinaOuest) January 10, 2024

The gap in her teeth…

Oprah has no gap. — Blueberry Biscuits (@BiscuitsofBlue) January 10, 2024

Meanwhile, there were those who believe that she looked younger because of her dramatic weight loss. One complimented the soon-to-be 70-year-old Hollywood star: "Y'all be shading people for nothing! Oprah looks good! She looks happy and healthy."

Another wrote: "That's her. She's had a ton of work done. Her body, her butt, her face. All of it is done by specialist doctors" and a third complimented Winfrey telling her "she looks beautiful".

Others also claimed Winfrey is in hiding because of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The recently-unsealed documents from the 2015 defamation case Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed against Epstein's former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, mentioned several celebrities including Naomi Campbell and Leonardo DiCaprio, to name a few. But Winfrey is not among them and many of the names mentioned in the documents are not accused of wrongdoing.

"She probably cloned herself so that when her name gets released in the Epstein Files, she has a scapegoat to send to prison while she disappears to an island somewhere," one user on X wrote.

A second commented: "Looks more like they try to pull an Epstein on us. Transfer of wealth to a clone to continue the pedo game."

Winfrey has remained mum despite the clone or body double theories. In her interview, she revealed that aside from the medication, she also works out and watches what she eats to manage her weight.