Only days after Victoria Kafka Jones was found dead in a San Francisco hotel, records from her recent encounters with law enforcement began to circulate, adding a complex layer to a case still under investigation.

Jones, 34, was the daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, and her death on New Year's Day has drawn public attention far beyond the hotel where she was found.

Authorities were still working to establish how and why she died when court documents confirmed that Victoria Jones had been arrested several times in Northern California in the year before her death. The information emerged through official records and statements from law enforcement agencies, rather than any new criminal proceedings.

It also appeared as police continued to stress that no foul play was suspected.

Victoria Jones' Criminal Records Resurface

Law enforcement agencies confirmed that Victoria Kafka Jones was arrested three times in 2025, primarily in Napa County, following separate incidents that occurred over several months.

Based on what the San Francisco Chronicle obtained, the first incident took place on 11 February 2025, when deputies from the Napa County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on Las Amigas Road in Napa.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson Henry Wofford, deputies were told there had been shouting between Jones and another person, and that 'at one point ... Jones' palm had hit the other person in the face.' The alleged victim later said they did not want to pursue charges, and no prosecution followed.

A second arrest occurred in the early hours of 26 April 2025, after deputies were called to the same address for a welfare check. Wofford said Jones appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and admitted to using cocaine earlier that evening.

Deputies reported finding evidence of cocaine, leading to her arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence, and resisting a peace officer. Jones pleaded not guilty and was awaiting a settlement conference scheduled for January 2026.

The third incident was reported on 13 June 2025, when deputies were dispatched to a hotel on Sonoma Highway in Santa Rosa. An alleged victim told officers that Jones became aggravated during an argument and 'slapped the victim at least once,' Wofford said.

She was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery and later pleaded not guilty. The sheriff's office confirmed that the alleged victim in this case was the same person involved in the February incident.

Criminal Records Appear Just Days After Her Death

Victoria Kafka Jones was found unresponsive at the Fairmont San Francisco in the early hours of 1 January 2026. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a medical emergency at around 3:14 am, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was referred to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which has not yet released an official cause of death. Police said they did not suspect foul play. Sources familiar with the investigation indicated the death was being treated as a possible accidental overdose, though this has not been publicly confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Fairmont San Francisco said staff were 'deeply saddened' and added that the hotel was 'actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation.'

Tommy Lee Jones Asked for Respect

As details of his daughter's past arrests emerged, Tommy Lee Jones and his family issued a brief public statement requesting privacy. The statement, released in the days after her death and attributed to 'The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones,' said: 'We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.'

The family's request came as official inquiries continued and as attention remained focused on the circumstances surrounding Victoria Kafka Jones' death.