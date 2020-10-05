The pandemic took a toll on the well-being of those who are suffering from either drug or alcohol addiction. For someone who is on his way to recovery, being socially isolated can be difficult. Thankfully, there are groups that aim to provide assistance to them in the form of virtual classes.

A non-profit organisation is now helping those battling addiction to get through the pandemic. The Phoenix was started by Scott Strode, a CNN Hero in 2012, who successfully overcame his addiction to alcohol and drugs. He devoted his time to sports and exercise, both of which helped him stomp out the addiction from his system.

Knowing that amid the pandemic, those who were in the same boat as he was years ago are surely having a hard time dealing with the quarantine protocols, he decided to take action. Thus, through The Phoenix, they provide free athletic activities and a supportive community comprised of those who have already turned sober, to more than 36,000 individuals across the US.

While the pandemic compelled the organisation to close its gyms, it also gave rise to a new way to reach individuals, even more than their physical locations used to. They are now offering free virtual programming, which their clients can log on to any time. They got to reach even those who are in rural communities. In fact, The Phoenix has already reached prisons nationwide, as they would record content and would subsequently distribute it to inmates.

Strode's group offers a variety of classes that their clients can choose at any time of day. They can opt for yoga, meditation, and also strength training. They can even join in on recovery meetings.

Strode admitted though that there is no one-size-fits-all solution that could fix addiction. What he espouses is that everyone has to do it as a community, to be there for each other. By allowing people to step into the pride and strength of being able to recover from the habit can help them astoundingly.

In an interview with Phil Mattingly of CNN, Strode underscored that more than the workout, it is the friendship that makes people stay. He said that a person who finds a group where he can freely open up about his struggles without being judged will always feel acceptance. More than the physical benefits, it is the mental and emotional benefit that The Phoenix community fostered that made people stay.