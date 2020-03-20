Amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic, various businesses and companies are making adjustments. Some are intentionally delaying product launches and extending services to help consumers. Others are donating whatever they can to help those who are on the frontlines. Razer is the latest high-profile brand that plans to make a contribution in the most unexpected way. Reports claim it will manufacture surgical masks and donate these to health workers globally.

Due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, medical experts are having a tough time containing its spread. Thus, people are urged to avoid crowded place and as much as possible, to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. Among the resources needed to prevent infection, surgical masks are in short supply due to overwhelming demand worldwide.

Shout-out to the real heroes on the front lines during this time. Thank you to all the healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement, and delivery teams as they continue to gear up for battle every day to take care of us. Let's cheer them on with some ðŸ™Œ in the comments. March 18, 2020

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan confirms that his company will provide up to one million surgical masks for healthcare groups that need it to control the coronavirus outbreak. Polygon reports that the manufacturer will convert several of its facilities help produce the essential items. As such, he reveals that the engineers and designers are currently on "24-hour shifts" to make it happen as soon as possible.

So I havenâ€™t had much sleep over the past couple of days to get this initiative up and running, but Iâ€™m happy to be able to announce this on behalf of the team here at @Razer March 19, 2020

According to Tan, "While there has been incredible demand for our products during this time with many staying home to avoid the crowds (and to play games), the team at Razer understands that all of us have a part to play in fighting the virus — no matter which industry we come from." In addition to the generous donation, he stated that "we are committed to contributing our extra time, resources, effort and talent toward the fight against COVID-19."

Known for its high-end gaming peripherals and premium laptops, this is not the first time that the company shifted from its established catalogue. In the past, consumers were always eager to find out what the brand plans to advertise every April Fools' Day.

While these items are purely for fun, one of its jokes called Project Breadwinner managed to become so popular that an actual Razer toaster is allegedly in development. However, this time around, Razer is approaching its mission seriously because of the inadequate supply of surgical masks world over.