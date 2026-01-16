Russian YouTuber and prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, widely known by his online handle 'VitalyzdTv', is set to be deported to Russia after serving a nine-month prison sentence in the Philippines. The move, confirmed by Philippine authorities on Thursday, 15 January 2026, marks the end of a turbulent legal chapter that has seen the 33-year-old's multimillion-pound fortune come under significant strain.

According to the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Zdorovetskiy has resolved all criminal cases filed against him in Taguig City, including three counts of unjust vexation, theft, and public harassment. 'The penalties imposed have been considered served,' stated BI Legal Division Chief Alvin Cesar Santos. Despite holding a US green card, Zdorovetskiy is a Russian citizen and will be escorted directly to Moscow in the coming weeks, as reported by ABS-CBN News.

From Viral Riches To Legal Ruin

Before his arrest in April 2025, Zdorovetskiy's net worth was estimated to be between $7 million and $91 million (£5.5 million to £71 million), a wide range attributed to the volatile nature of his income streams. At the height of his YouTube career, Zdorovetskiy claimed to earn as much as $500,000 (£393,000) per month from ad revenue alone. His channel, which boasts over 10 million subscribers, has generated more than 1.5 billion views through controversial and often illegal stunts.

However, observers suggest his net worth has likely declined during his period of incarceration. The primary driver of this decline is the loss of platform access; his account on the streaming site Kick was banned immediately following his arrest for 'disturbing the peace.' The ban prevented him from producing new content or livestreams—his primary revenue driver in 2025—likely disrupting his ability to generate income while he remained detained in the Philippines facing multiple charges, as reported by Complex.

The Cost of Controversy

Zdorovetskiy's financial model relied heavily on 'shock value' vigilantism and high-stakes pranks. In mid-2024, he reportedly paid American rapper Quavo $300,000 (£236,000) for a cameo that never materialised, a testament to the aggressive spending typical of his pre-jail lifestyle. The loss of such liquidity, coupled with the inability to manage his diversified investments in real estate and stocks while behind bars at Camp Bagong Diwa, has likely eroded his capital base.

Furthermore, recent photos of the YouTuber emerging from detention revealed a 'massive weight loss,' sparking concern among fans and highlighting the harsh conditions of his nine-month stint. These images contrast sharply with the 'Lamborghini-driving' persona he cultivated to drive merchandise sales and business ventures.

A Cold Reception in Moscow?

The deportation to Russia presents a final hurdle for Zdorovetskiy's financial recovery. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla clarified that neither the United States nor Russia initially wanted to accept the vlogger, but standard immigration law necessitates his return to his country of origin. 'His passport is from Russia, so that is where the processing of deportation goes,' Remulla said, according to Philippine News Agency.

With questions surrounding his US residency status and his primary social media platforms cracking down on disruptive livestreamers, Zdorovetskiy faces an uphill battle to rebuild his brand in a Russian market constrained by international sanctions. As he prepares to depart from Kalibo, Aklan, the 'prankster empire' that once seemed invincible appears to be at its lowest point in a decade.