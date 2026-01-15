Authorities in the Philippines have issued a deportation order against YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy after he spent several months in custody facing criminal charges linked to disruptive behaviour filmed during livestreams.

The Russian-born internet personality, who rose to prominence through prank videos and live broadcasts, was arrested in April 2025 following a series of incidents in Metro Manila that officials said breached local laws. Philippine authorities have now confirmed that his court cases have been resolved, allowing immigration proceedings to move forward.

The case has drawn attention because of Zdorovetskiy's online profile and the questions it raises about the responsibilities of content creators operating overseas, particularly when public stunts intersect with local regulation.

Arrest and Charges in Metro Manila

Zdorovetskiy was detained in Bonifacio Global City, a commercial district in Taguig, after livestreamed footage showed confrontations with members of the public and private security staff. Authorities later classified him as an 'undesirable foreign national' under Philippine immigration rules.

He faced several charges under local law, including unjust vexation and public disturbance offences. Officials said the behaviour captured on camera went beyond acceptable public activity and interfered with the normal use of shared spaces.

At the time of his arrest, representatives from the interior department indicated that Zdorovetskiy would remain in the Philippines while his cases were processed, as any future removal required coordination with foreign governments and immigration authorities.

Deportation Order Confirmed

On 15 January 2026, the Bureau of Immigration confirmed that a formal deportation order had been issued. Officials said all required court decisions and investigative clearances had been completed, allowing the process to proceed.

Zdorovetskiy is expected to be returned to Russia, his country of citizenship, once travel arrangements and administrative steps are finalised. Although he also holds permanent residency in the United States, authorities said deportation would proceed on the basis of nationality.

Philippine officials reiterated that foreign visitors are required to comply with local laws, regardless of public visibility or online following.

Changes in Appearance Noted Online

Images taken at the time of Zdorovetskiy's arrest in April 2025 show him clean-shaven, with closely cropped hair and a lean, muscular build. His facial structure appears sharper in these earlier photographs, reflecting the high-energy public image associated with his online career.

Later images circulating online show a noticeable physical change. Zdorovetskiy has grown a full beard and moustache, softening his facial features and contributing to a heavier appearance. In the most recent photograph, dated January 2026, his face appears rounder and his build stockier, with added weight visible across his torso and shoulders. His posture is more restrained, giving an overall impression that differs from his earlier online persona.

Authorities have made no statements regarding his health or personal circumstances beyond confirming his detention and legal status.

Wider Implications for Online Creators

The case has prompted renewed discussion about the conduct of influencers and livestreamers whose content relies on public interaction. Philippine officials have cited the matter as an example of how domestic law applies equally to visitors, regardless of digital fame.

With deportation preparations under way, Zdorovetskiy's time in the Philippines appears to be nearing its conclusion. No timetable has been given for his departure, but officials said the process will move ahead once final administrative requirements are met.

The case highlights the increasing scrutiny faced by high-profile content creators operating internationally, and the legal risks that can arise when online performance conflicts with local law.