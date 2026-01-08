A clip from the Whatever Podcast, originally published in June 2025, has recently resurfaced online showing former OnlyFans creator Nala Ray discussing a past collaboration with YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, which she described as a 'major regret'.

The exchange took place during a panel-style episode in which the podcast host directly referenced Zdorovetskiy by name while questioning Ray about her past. In response, Ray criticised his behaviour and confirmed that the two had previously collaborated on content, including an OnlyFans video.

The clip has drawn renewed interest amid continued public scrutiny of Zdorovetskiy following his legal case in the Philippines. Ray did not reference his detention or any legal proceedings during the discussion, and her remarks focused on her personal experience.

What Nala Ray Said on the Podcast

During the episode, the host told Ray that he had 'discovered something' about her past and said there was one individual she had been intimate with whom he objected to, naming Zdorovetskiy. When asked whether she regretted the encounter, Ray replied that it was 'the worst decision of my life'.

Ray went on to describe Zdorovetskiy as 'obnoxious' and said she first met him while filming a YouTube video at a college. She later confirmed that the collaboration extended to adult content, stating that the experience left her feeling 'disgusted' and deeply regretful.

Her comments were framed as a personal reflection on a past decision. The discussion formed part of a broader conversation on the podcast and was not presented as commentary on Zdorovetskiy's later legal issues.

Context of Ray's Remarks

Ray has previously spoken publicly about reassessing her past following a shift in personal values and faith. Since leaving the adult content industry, she has described regret over certain professional choices, particularly those she says were driven by financial pressure than emotional well-being.

In the podcast discussion, Ray placed her comments about Zdorovetskiy within that broader narrative of reflection and accountability. She did not suggest ongoing contact or involvement and did not indicate when the collaboration occurred.

Neither Ray nor the podcast's hosts offered additional details beyond her description of the encounter, and no further clarification has been issued since the clip resurfaced online.

How much of a scum bag do you have to be for an OF wh0re to detest you based on your character 😂💀 — Alex Cortez (@AlwaysAtMe) June 2, 2025

😂 the guys is a fucking loser — Adam Thomas (@Adamto23Thomas) June 3, 2025

Zdorovetskiy's Legal Situation

Zdorovetskiy has been held in the Philippines since April 2025 following charges linked to behaviour broadcast during livestreams. While theft allegations were later dismissed, prosecutors continued to pursue three counts of 'unjust vexation', a minor offence under Philippine law often compared to harassment.

The Russian-American influencer has spoken publicly while in custody about seeking forgiveness and reflecting on past conduct. Philippine authorities have said deportation is unlikely until all judicial and administrative proceedings are completed.

Ray's comments on the podcast did not reference these developments, and no connection between her remarks and Zdorovetskiy's current legal case was suggested during the episode.

This is YouTube streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy who harrassed Filipinos during a livestream in BGC. Please @immigPH, @CIDG_PNP hunt this foreigner down and charge him with every relevant crime. Don’t let him do this to Filipinos in their own country. pic.twitter.com/ORVyJQmrqA — Gerry Cacanindin (@GerryCacanindin) April 1, 2025

That is obviously Unjust Vexation. File within 30 days — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) April 2, 2025

Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who harassed and disrespected Filipinos while filming at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, was caught by police officers in front of a hotel along Seaside Boulevard in Pasay City on Wednesday based on a mission order from the Bureau of… pic.twitter.com/fzrNOorfx8 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) April 2, 2025

Renewed Online Reaction

Short clips from older podcast episodes frequently resurface online, often gaining new traction when linked to unrelated developments involving those featured. Media analysts note that such excerpts can take on renewed relevance despite having been recorded months earlier.

In this case, Ray's remarks have been revisited as part of wider online discussion about accountability, regret and how past collaborations can be reinterpreted when public figures later become the subject of controversy.