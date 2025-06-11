KEY POINTS Thibodeau, one of only nine Branch Davidian survivors, shares exclusive insights with TMZ and draws parallels from his past

David Thibodeau, one of only nine survivors of the deadly Waco siege in 1993, is urging pop star Justin Bieber to tread carefully in his spiritual life amid growing concerns that the singer may be involved in what some are calling a modern-day cult.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Thibodeau offered cautionary advice drawn from his harrowing experience with the infamous Branch Davidians.

Bieber's affiliation with Churchome—a trendy Christian congregation led by Pastor Judah Smith—has sparked concern among former friends, who reportedly believe the group exhibits cult-like behaviours. The situation has taken on added weight following a cryptic Instagram post from Bieber last month, which fans interpreted as a cry for help. Rumours have since swirled about the singer's mental health and a possible debt problem.

'Trust That Pit in Your Stomach'

Thibodeau warned Bieber to 'trust that pit in your stomach,' explaining that his own gut instinct eventually helped him question the dangerous teachings of David Koresh, whose leadership led to a fiery confrontation with federal agents that killed over 80 members in Waco, Texas.

'Don't ignore that gut feeling that tells you when something is right or wrong,' said Thibodeau. While he acknowledged Churchome is far less extreme as it meets just once a month, he cautioned that restricting outside reading or discouraging independent thought are red flags to watch out for.

Faith or Control?

Churchome has denied accusations of being a cult. But internal fallout has already begun: Bieber's former spiritual advisor and close friend Ryan Good is said to have cut ties with the church after branding it cult-like, fuelling more public scrutiny. Other celebrity-members of the church reportedly include the Kardashians and Selena Gomez.

Thibodeau noted that criticism of Bieber's church involvement, if handled harshly, could actually backfire. 'Attacking Justin's faith might only drive him closer to Churchome,' he warned.

Instead, Thibodeau recommends that friends express their concerns respectfully, without judgement—something he says would have helped him escape the Davidians' grip much sooner.

Fame, Faith and Fragility

Bieber's recent behaviour—marked by vague social media posts, declining public appearances, and whispers of financial instability—has fans and observers questioning whether the singer is struggling behind the scenes. Some suggest the pressure of fame and the meteoric rise of his wife, Hailey Bieber, in the fashion and beauty world, may be exacerbating his internal turmoil.

Thibodeau believes Bieber's age could be an asset. 'He's older and more experienced now, less likely to be swept away like I was when I was young,' he said. Reflecting on his own escape, Thibodeau said he broke free by 'counting his blessings every day' and recommends that Justin do the same.

A Survivor's Perspective

Thibodeau, once led out of the burning Waco compound in handcuffs, has since become a vocal advocate for cult education. His book 'Waco: A Survivor's Story' details how he fell under cult leader David Koresh's influence and how he eventually found his way out.

For now, he's urging Bieber to be mindful of who he lets guide his spiritual path: 'There's a difference between faith and control. Only Justin can know the truth of what he's feeling—but he should never be afraid to question it.'