In a series of moves that's turning heads across the beauty and entertainment worlds, Hailey Bieber has achieved a milestone that could redefine her career—and perhaps her marriage.

As the most recent covergirl for Vogue, she talked about 'shutting out the noise' and 'finding her own bliss' – which seems to include big moves for her business empire. Her recent deal with e.l.f. Beauty, valued at over £800 million (approximately $1 billion), has positioned her firmly among the elite. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's financial troubles seem to be taking a backseat as his wife's success takes centre stage.

Hailey Bieber Makes Billionaire Leap

On 28 May 2025, Hailey took to Instagram to announce her latest achievement: a strategic partnership with e.l.f. Beauty. The deal sees her stepping into roles as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation for her brand Rhode, launched in 2022. She expressed her excitement about the future, saying she's ready to help her company grow and reach new audiences.

This deal is more than just a business win for Hailey; it's a statement of her rising influence. Her net worth has now soared to an estimated £240 million (roughly $300 million), and she has also proudly declared her commitment to nurturing Rhode's growth, hinting at plans for global expansion.

Is Justin Bieber Falling Behind?

While Hailey celebrated her new chapter, whispers about Justin's financial state have persisted. Rumours suggest he's been grappling with significant debts, partly due to the fallout from his partial 2022 Justice tour cancellation. Reports indicate he owed millions to Scooter Braun, his former manager, and was spending beyond his means, notably showcasing his lavish lifestyle on social media.

Some say that Justin's financial issues are what reportedly prompted his wife to act. Insiders claim that Hailey's billion-dollar deal may have helped secure the family's future, possibly rescuing them from financial strain.

The Family's Future in Focus

The billion-dollar sale of Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty isn't just a personal achievement for Hailey; it may have broader implications for their family. Sources suggest the deal ensures stability for their son, Jack Blues Bieber, and strengthens their financial position. A close observer noted that Hailey's business acumen and social circle played a key role in safeguarding the family's wealth.

The move seems to have shifted the spotlight away from Justin's struggles, casting Hailey as the business star of the family. Her success now places her among a rare group of self-made billionaires, with her husband's fortunes comparatively overshadowed.

Justin's Silence Speaks Volumes

Justin's reaction to Hailey's milestone was notably muted. Instead of a lengthy post or celebration, he simply shared a no-caption picture of Hailey in a white suit, with their hands intertwined, on Instagram. Fans immediately picked up on his choice to avoid words, interpreting it as a respectful gesture or perhaps a sign of the shifting dynamics between them. Others have responded in a lukewarm fashion, saying that his lack of celebration is 'unsupportive' and that he 'doesn't deserve Hailey'.

In any case, this understated response contrasts sharply with earlier moments when Justin's social media posts stirred controversy. Previously, he faced criticism for a caption he wrote about Hailey on Vogue's cover, which many believed was unnecessarily harsh. In his post, he had seemed to highlight a fight he and his wife had had, rather than simply drawing attention to her wins. This was met with much public backlash, with Tiktok fans going so far as to say 'that man hates his wife'.

Public Perception & Relationship Rumours

Rumours about tension have circulated recently, with some fans claiming Justin unfollowed Hailey and her father on Instagram early in 2025, sparking speculation of a rift. Hailey swiftly dismissed these claims, attributing the unfollows to glitches or technical issues.

However, this seems to have done little to quell much of the public dissent towards Justin. Given her recent financial successes with her billion-dollar deal, many users on Tiktok have been saying 'Hailey deserved this, Justin treated her so badly'. Considering recent rumours about Justin's financial status, user Stephanie Tleiji even went so far as saying 'Looks like Hailey doesn't need Justin, but sounds like he definitely needs her'.

What's next?

As Hailey's business ventures flourish, public opinion remains divided—many see her as a savvy entrepreneur, while some suggest Justin's financial difficulties are a sign of personal struggles, and many even speculate that perhaps Hailey's business efforts are a matter of overcompensating for Justin's issues.