An American retail giant showed resiliency on 20 November 2025, when all major indexes on Wall Street suffered massive losses. Walmart shares rose 6.46% mid-week after reporting strong quarterly sales and earnings. However, it also announced a transfer of its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq amid tech anxiety.

Investors' sentiment in recent days is generally negative because of growing concerns over rising AI investments by Big Tech firms. Nonetheless, Walmart expects its common shares to begin trading on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on 9 December 2025. It will be the biggest-ever exchange transfer on record.

Walmart is the 13th largest company in the world with an $802 billion market capitalization. The stock's performance has been relatively stable for most of 2025, evidenced by the 24.89% positive return in the last 12 months, notwithstanding tariff headwinds.

Tech-Powered Enterprise

Whether the defection from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is untimely or not, Walmart said it aligns with the people-led, tech-powered approach to its long-term strategy.

Some market analysts say it is possible that Walmart wants to undertake an identity change. Since advanced analytics and AI are already driving its e-commerce and logistics business, you'd be looking at a tech-powered enterprise in the future.

John David Rainey, chief financial officer of Walmart, expressed appreciation to the NYSE for the long partnership and excitement for the impending move. 'We are excited about partnering with Nasdaq on this next chapter of our growth story,' he said.

The shift is not symbolic as Walmart is highly qualified and virtually a shoo-in to the Nasdaq-100 Index. Only companies in the non-financial industry are allowed in the prestigious index. Walmart belongs to the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors.

In addition to the lower maximum annual listing fee, Walmart can capitalize on Nasdaq's large growth-focused investor base. The tangible benefits include a boost to the stock's liquidity.

Impressive Sales Growth

In Q3 fiscal 2026 (three months ended 30 September 2025), total revenues increased 6.2% to $179.5 billion (constant currency) compared to Q3 fiscal 2025. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 6.9% to $0.62 from a year ago. Notably, global commerce sales and global advertising revenue grew 27% and 53% year-over-year, respectively.

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said, 'The team delivered another strong quarter across the business. eCommerce was a bright spot again this quarter. We're gaining market share, improving delivery speed, and managing inventory well."

The CFO added that Walmart has gained more "value-seeking" customers across all income levels. 'Consumers are looking to do business with those companies that are providing value, delivering the convenience that they've come to know and expect, and executing consistently well,' he added.

For the full 2026 fiscal year, Walmart projects net sales growth between 4.8% and 5.1% and adjusted operating income growth of 4.8% to 5.5%, both in constant currency.

Digital Transformation

Walmart is undergoing a transformation focused on a digital future. By listing on Nasdaq, the retail giant will join AI-driven mega-cap tech titans. Meanwhile, the market will watch the stock closely on its first day of trading in a new home.

