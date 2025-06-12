Popular chocolate bar Twix in the UK finds itself in hot water after the country's advertising watchdog banned a commercial featuring a chaotic car scene as it promoted so-called 'unsafe driving.'

The commercial, part of the brand's latest global campaign, was well-received by the public for its continued humorous tropes while also questioning the ad council's stances on various advertising issues.

What's The Ban All About?

A recent ruling by the Advertising Standards Council (ASA) noted that the ads encouraged dangerous driving and were irresponsible, according to five complaints they received.

Moreover, it stated that the Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing (CAP) and the UK Code of Broadcast Advertising (BCAP) stated that ads must not condone or encourage irresponsible driving or a breach of the legal requirements of the Highway Code.

'We considered the emphasis on a chase and the inherent speed, and the driving manoeuvres featured would be dangerous and irresponsible if emulated in real life on a public highway. Because we considered the driving depicted in the ads condoned unsafe driving, that appeared likely to breach the legal requirements of the Highway Code, we concluded the ads were irresponsible,' ASA stated.

For context, the commercial depicted a man driving a car while pursued, crashing off-road, and ending up atop an identical car at the hill's bottom. Both cars, with the same man in each, connect and drive together. The ad ends with the text: "Two Is More Than One Twix," highlighting the product's double offering.

'The Ad Is a Cinematic Representation'

Mars-Wrigley, the manufacturer of Twix, responded to the complaints by stating that the Twix ad was deliberately fantastical, set in an absurd, cinematic world far removed from reality.

The first half echoed classic good-versus-evil films, with safe driving shown, while the second part featured surreal, impossible stunts to emphasise fiction.

Moreover, the ad's humour aligned with Twix's playful tone and the slogan 'Two is More Than One.' Mars Wrigley removed real-world elements to avoid realism, and Clearcast confirmed the exaggerated style indicated it wasn't to be copied.

The ad also promoted its message using absurd storytelling and a Hollywood flair while making clear it didn't endorse unsafe or unlawful driving.

The commercial, conceptualised by creative agency Adam&eveDDB, was launched as part of a global positioning focusing on the unity of Twix's iconic left and right chocolate bars.

'It's Just an Advert!'

Following ASA's desire to ban the ad, several people have reacted to the council's apparent 'overreaction' to the ban, focusing on the ad's humorous approach and the detachment from the reality of said campaign.

In a segment in the Jeremy Vine on 5, fellow journalist Dawn Neesom remarked that people need to 'lighten up', stating that the commercial is just a feel-good advert from Twix, adding that if car chase scenes promote unsafe driving, then it should be logical to ban Tom Cruise movies as well.

"Lighten up people!"



A Twix advert has been banned as it apparently promotes dangerous driving.@theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/3cWEKz4e9T — Jeremy, Storm & Vanessa On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) June 11, 2025

Others have pointed out that while ASA remains steadfast in banning adverts that violate their regulations, the irony is strong in having election adverts have little to no regulations at all.

It is nice we have advertising regulation that can ban a Twix ad for encouraging unsafe driving.



However, for the most important advertising of all, electoral advertising that influences votes, there are no rules for ad content at all. 🙃@ASA_UK https://t.co/1V29Ad5dAK — Reform Political Advertising (@refpoliticalads) June 11, 2025

Moreover, some online users have pointed out that if ASA upholds banning Twix's ad by their codes, then marketing promotion for high-octane films like the James Bond series or from the Mission Impossible franchise should focus on their actors just 'idly' driving their cars on the motorway.

https://t.co/s8dAgecOgo



This seems a bit stupid @ASA_UK



Does this mean, when action films are advertised, we can expect heroes like James Bond to trundle idly along country lanes, or no fast driving in racing games?#ASA #advertisingstandards #twix — THE Chris Street (@TheChrisStreet) June 11, 2025

Ultimately, the ASA's ban on the Twix ad underscores the delicate balance brands must strike between creativity and responsibility. The ruling reminds advertisers that even surreal, absurd campaigns must adhere to safety guidelines and not appear to normalise or glamorise dangerous behaviour.