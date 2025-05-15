A young woman's life was cut short in an act violence that has left a nation reeling. The killing of Valeria Marquez, a 23-year-old Mexican beauty influencer, during a live TikTok broadcast has sparked intense speculation online about whether her closest connections may have contributed to her demise.

Was Valeria Marquez Set Up by a Friend?

In the days following her death, social media has become a battleground of speculation. Among the most discussed points is whether Valeria's close friend, influencer Vivian de la Torre, was involved or had prior knowledge of her murder plot. Just before her death, Valeria had mentioned plans to meet Vivian, saying she would send her an expensive gift.

Additionally, Valeria had earlier referenced a delivery man who tried to personally hand her a package. She joked that his visit might have been an attempt to 'pick her up or kill her,' a comment that now haunts those analysing her final moments. Some online users have seized on this and claimed that Vivian's recent activity on social media suggests she might have been involved.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, Vivian posted a heartfelt message in memory of Valeria, calling her 'my girl' and saying she would love her forever. Many interpreted her words as emotional but others questioned the timing and content of her post, especially amid mounting accusations. Netizens have suggested that Valeria's killer was her friend, citing the fact that she was told to wait for a gift that could have been a trap. 'She's so beautiful. Definitely set up. Jealousy. Hope justice will be served'.

Reviewing The Night of the Shooting

On 13 May 2025, Valeria was live on Tiktok at her beauty salon in Zapopan, Guadalajara. She sat at a table, holding a stuffed pig, when she mentioned, 'They're coming,' just before a voice called her name. Seconds later, she was shot, and the video footage ended with another person picking up her phone to stop the recording. Witnesses say she was shot by a man who entered her salon claiming to bring her a gift, though the motive remains unclear.

Police responded swiftly, arriving at the scene around 18:30 local time (12:30 GMT). Valeria was pronounced dead shortly after, with forensic teams now investigating her murder as a femicide — a term used when women are killed because of their gender. The authorities have not released the identity of any suspects, but the case has ignited widespread concern.

The Evidence and Public Suspicion

Despite the rumours, the authorities have not confirmed any leads pointing to Vivian or anyone else. The Jalisco State Attorney General's Office has stated that an investigation is underway under the femicide protocol, but details remain scarce. Witnesses and close friends have defended Vivian, emphasising their close bond and dismissing accusations as unfounded.

However, the online community remains divided. Some users argue that the circumstances surrounding Valeria's murder are suspicious enough to warrant a closer look at her friends and associates. The idea that she might have been betrayed by someone she trusted has gained traction, especially given the hints dropped in social media posts and online chatter.

While the investigation continues, the question remains open: Was Valeria Marquez truly set up by a friend, or was her death the result of a random act of violence in a country where such tragedies are disturbingly common?

The Context of Violence in Mexico

Mexico faces a persistent and troubling pattern of gender-based violence. The United Nations reports that ten women or girls are murdered every day in the country, often by partners or family members. In Jalisco, where Valeria's death occurred, the situation is especially dire. Since October 2024, there have been over 900 homicides in the state, and it ranks sixth among Mexico's 32 states for overall violence.

The country's high rates of femicide are part of a larger, uncomfortable reality. Mexico is tied with Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia as Latin American nations with the fourth-highest femicide rate in the region — approximately 1.3 deaths per 100,000 women in 2023. Such statistics loom over the circumstances surrounding Valeria's death, raising questions about whether her killing was a random act or something more calculated.