One company that has dominated CES 2026 is LG. LG Electronics once again stole the show at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, but this time it was not with its signature televisions or home appliances. Instead, the South Korean tech giant revealed its biggest vision yet for the future of home living with the public debut of LG CLOiD, a humanoid home robot designed to take on everyday chores and bring the idea of a 'zero labour home' to life.

The demos went viral as the unveiling left audiences both intrigued and shocked as the robot demonstrated real physical interactions that many had only imagined in science fiction. Now, with advanced AI at its fingertips, LG appears to be showing a big change in how we think about the home of tomorrow.

LG's Evolution Beyond TVs and Appliances

It is no news that LG has been synonymous with the top televisions and reliable household appliances. From dominating OLED displays to smart fridges that help manage groceries, the company has been a leader in consumer electronics.

However, at CES 2026, LG showed that it is now pushing far beyond screens and traditional appliances to change what a connected home can be. The company's smart ecosystem, known as ThinQ, has already integrated AI into many products, allowing devices to learn user preferences and operate with minimal input. But with CLOiD, the firm is taking that philosophy one step further by bringing AI into the physical realm of everyday household tasks.

Moreover, this evolution shows a big new trend in the tech world where companies are leveraging AI not just for better software but for physical automation. LG refers to this mission as Physical AI, in which vision and action learning models allow machines to interpret their surroundings and act accordingly.

So, CLOiD is not just another smart speaker or app-controlled gadget. It is a robot capable of operating within real home environments, sensing conditions, and manipulating objects in ways that resemble human behaviour.

LG CLOiD at CES 2026: Features and Future Vision

At CES 2026, LG provided a bunch of demonstrations that showed CLOiD's capabilities and the company's huge vision for the future of domestic living. The robot is designed to manage household routines that most people find time consuming and physically demanding. During the demonstration, CLOiD was shown performing tasks like retrieving milk from a refrigerator and placing croissants into an oven to prepare breakfast. Later, once the residents had left the house, it initiated laundry cycles, folding and stacking garments once they were dry. These scenarios were designed to underline how CLOiD could interpret a user's lifestyle and use connected appliances to act with minimal instruction.

Moreover, CLOiD's hardware mixes mobility and dexterity. It consists of a head unit, a torso with two articulated arms, and a wheeled base that provides autonomous movement. The torso can tilt to adjust height, making it capable of picking up objects from low surfaces and handling items at normal counter height. Each arm features seven degrees of freedom, mirroring human arm movement, while the hands include five independently actuated fingers to handle delicate tasks. This combination allows CLOiD to manipulate different types of objects, from utensil sized items to laundry garments, with surprising finesse.

But what sets CLOiD apart is its integration of advanced Physical AI technologies. LG has developed a Vision Language Model (VLM) which translates images and videos into structured understanding, and Vision Language Action (VLA) which converts visual and spoken inputs into physical actions. These systems have been trained on tens of thousands of hours of household task data, meaning CLOiD can recognise common objects, anticipate user needs, and interact with its environment intelligently. It is also equipped with a suite of sensors, cameras, a display and voice-based generative AI, helping it to communicate with users via spoken language and visual expressions.

Furthermore, CLOiD's job is not limited to interacting with objects. Its head functions as a mobile AI hub, allowing it to control other connected devices within the ThinQ ecosystem. Seamless connectivity with LG's platforms like ThinQ and ThinQ ON means the robot can coordinate domestic tasks across multiple appliances, such as starting the dishwasher or adjusting room temperature, making household routines more cohesive and less manual.

Finally, in addition to the robot itself, LG introduced LG Actuator AXIUM, a new line of robotic actuators that serve as the physical joints of machines like CLOiD. These components are super important for smooth and accurate movement, and LG's expertise in compact, efficient actuator design may give it a competitive edge in robotics manufacturing. The unveiling of CLOiD at CES 2026 is just the beginning of the physical AI mission.