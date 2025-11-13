Waymo announced on 12 November 2025 that its driverless taxis are now operating on freeways in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. The service aims to provide faster and more convenient trips to major destinations including San Jose Mineta International Airport, Sky Harbor International Airport, and Downtown LA to Culver City.

The rollout initially targets riders who previously opted into testing new service features via the Waymo app. Waymo says the expansion is gradual and safety-driven, ensuring passengers experience a smooth transition to freeway travel.

Waymo Driverless Taxis Now on Freeways

The freeway service has begun for select riders and will extend to Austin, Atlanta, and other cities in the near future. Waymo has accumulated millions of miles on highways in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, building experience under real-world conditions.

The company collaborated closely with safety officials to ensure a seamless introduction. Waymo's fifth-generation autonomous platform features five lidars, six radar sensors, and 29 cameras, designed to manage complex freeway traffic safely and reliably.

Are Waymos Safe on Freeways?

Waymo reports over 100 million driverless miles since 2019, with most crashes caused by other drivers rather than the autonomous system. Traffic-related accidents remain a significant concern in the US, claiming over 39,000 lives in 2024, making improved safety a priority.

Mykel Kochenderfer, director of the Stanford Intelligent Systems Laboratory, explained: 'The consequences of error can be more significant on freeways due to higher speeds. An early accident could really delay the deployment of these systems.'

Dmitri Dolgov, Waymo co-CEO, stated: 'Achieving fully autonomous freeway operations is a profound engineering feat — easy to conceive, yet hard to truly master. This milestone is a powerful testament to the maturity of our operations and technology.'

Public reactions are mixed, with some praising potential safety benefits and others preferring human drivers for reassurance.

List of Freeways Available

Waymo driverless taxis now operate on major routes in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the Peninsula from San Francisco to San Jose, covering Mountain View, Palo Alto, and Sunnyvale.

Los Angeles freeways have also been included, alongside Phoenix, where the service has been tested since 2024. Future expansions are planned for Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Washington D.C., and additional airports in San Francisco and Oakland, further extending Waymo's reach.

'We are excited to welcome riders to the next phase of this journey. Sign up today to be among the first to access Waymo freeway trips, and help define the future of autonomous transportation,' said Waymo via its official press release.

Waymo's Announcement Comes After Elon Musk's Criticisms

The freeway rollout follows criticism from Elon Musk in August 2025. Musk claimed Waymo's combination of sensors could create 'sensor contention,' which he said increases risk and prevents Waymos from handling highways. Musk has previously criticised lidar as an unnecessary expense for robotaxis.

'That's why Waymos can't drive on highways,' said Elon Musk as per Business Insider.

Despite his critique, Musk acknowledged Waymo's role in advancing autonomous vehicle regulations, saying at Tesla's 6 November 2025 shareholder meeting that Waymo helped pave the path for faster approvals. On X, he responded to Waymo's announcement simply with: 'Congrats.'

Waymo's freeway expansion represents a major step in driverless taxi services, testing both technology and public trust on complex, high-speed roads. With a gradual rollout and safety-focused design, Waymo aims to redefine urban travel while addressing longstanding concerns about autonomous vehicle safety on highways.