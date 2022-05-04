As the residual effects of Covid-19 continue to linger across the globe, some pandemic-born spending habits are becoming palpably more permanent, with consumers beginning to put their rebounding purchasing power toward things that make them feel good. Homewares and furnishings sales have been bolstered as a result, as the consumer base becomes increasingly concerned with treating their home – a place many were unexpectedly sequestered to throughout the pandemic – as a sanctuary.

For many, as the most private and intimate part of the home, the bathroom has become an integral focus of consumers looking for a total overhaul of their quality of living in a post-pandemic world. According to a recent survey, 44 percent of participants said the bathroom was their top choice location to upgrade "based on spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic."

But with high-quality, durable and luxe finishes difficult to find at an affordable price, and much of the mass-retailing stock falling below the standards of quality, the bathroom homewares market has been in desperate need of a solution for a spending population increasingly concerned with value. Enter Lusso, an online e-commerce retailer that's founder and CEO Wayne Spriggs' answer to the uninspiring bathroom market, bringing luxury homewares, fixtures, fittings and full-scale bespoke design services back to who needs it most: the consumer.

Committed to his vision of making luxury bathroom ware attainable, Spriggs bet big on himself and his idea from the very start, funding Lusso's very first order of 38 baths with a five-figure overdraw from the bank. Spriggs' ambition clearly paid off and has resonated with consumers at-large; Lusso is now pulling in an average of £1 million in revenue per week, an impressive uptick from Spriggs' first-year sales of £51,000 back when he founded Lusso in 2014, earning the CEO the Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 2021 Great British Entrepreneur Award.

Uniquely positioned with market insight born from his previous career as a luxury property developer, Spriggs has become finely attuned to the ever-changing needs of real estate construction and design – especially when it comes to the bathroom. With modern, mass-produced bathroom products lacking the quality or attention-to-detail desired in high-end design, and customized interiors costing consumers an arm-and-a-leg, Spriggs became keenly aware of the need for high-end, bespoke bathroom products at an attainable price.

"That's how Lusso Stone was born," continued Spriggs. "We want our customers to experience luxury at affordable prices, and that's exactly what we offer."

Rather than barrier itself away from accessibility within the walls of mass retailers, Spriggs has taken Lusso direct-to-consumer through its international e-commerce platform, taking Lusso beyond its English roots and into the global homewares marketplace. Exclusively selling its own products – all things bathroom crafted from Lusso's signature high-quality stone resin – Spriggs has taken Lusso to where no department store has gone before, keeping its product line dedicated to the lofty standards Lusso has become widely reputed for.

Lusso then takes things up a notch, extending beyond simple retail with its in-house bespoke product design services, helping its clients create the bathroom vanities, basins, and countertops of their dreams with meticulous care. Catering to residential homes and five-star hospitality venues alike, Spriggs has carefully nurtured Lusso into becoming a nuanced and personalized solution for luxury bathroom sanctuaries of all shapes and sizes.

Currently serving more than 30 international countries and plans for continual expansion worldwide, Spriggs' and Lusso's attainable luxury is certainly on the rise – and if the company's upward trajectory in revenue is any indication, this is only beginning for Spriggs' and Lusso's industry disrupting presence in the global home marketplace.