The Philippine Consulate General in New York has confirmed that Filipino nationals are among the fatalities in the horrific tourist bus crash that took place on the New York State Thruway in Pembroke, Upstate New York, on Friday.

In an official advisory released late last night, the consulate extended its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the disastrous accident.

The consulate assured it is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide timely assistance to any Filipino nationals involved in the incident.

Those with relatives potentially impacted by the crash are urged to contact the Consulate's Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Section emergency hotline at (917) 294-0196 for support and inquiries.

The accident occurred around midday on Interstate 90 near exit 48A, with the crash site approximately 40 kilometers east of Buffalo.

According to New York State Police, the tour bus was returning to New York City from Niagara Falls when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus veered into the median, overcorrected, and rolled several times before coming to rest on its side beside the roadway. Despite the severe crash, no other vehicles were involved.

The bus was carrying a total of 54 passengers, including the driver, who survived and is cooperating with authorities.

Most passengers were of Asian descent, including Chinese, Indian, and Filipino nationals.

Tragically, five people died at the scene, with multiple others injured, some critically. Initial reports of a child fatality were later clarified, but a child was among the deceased as confirmed by officials.

Hospitals in the region, including the Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health, received over 40 patients following the crash. Some were airlifted via helicopter for urgent care, while others were treated and discharged.

Emergency responders, including eight helicopters and numerous police units, responded swiftly to the scene.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the crash as a "tragic" event and assured that state police and local officials are working tirelessly to provide rescue and assistance to all involved.

US Senator Chuck Schumer applauded first responders for their rapid action and confirmed that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the accident.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has also confirmed that several Filipinos were among the casualties and remains in coordination with the Philippine Consulate in New York to assist those affected. The consulate reaffirmed its commitment to providing continuous consular support to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

For ongoing updates and further information, the public can visit the official website of the Philippine Consulate General in New York or connect via their social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This tragic incident has deeply affected families both in the Philippines and overseas. Authorities continue their investigation to fully understand the cause of the crash and to ensure justice and support for all the victims involved.