California couple Jake and Rebecca Haro have been arrested and charged with murder after police revealed their story of their kidnapped baby was a calculated lie.

The couple reported on 14 August 2025 that their seven-month-old son, Emmanuel, had been abducted from a supermarket car park in Yucaipa, prompting a frantic community-wide search.

Helicopters, K9 units and volunteers scoured the area as the couple made emotional appeals for help, with officers urging the public to come forward with any information.

Investigation Uncovers Inconsistencies

Detectives soon uncovered contradictions in Rebecca's statement, prompting further questioning. According to Fox News, she became uncooperative and eventually stopped working with investigators.

Surveillance footage from the shopping centre and forensic testing of the family's car raised additional doubts.

Investigators also executed search warrants at the Haro residence in Cabazon, examining surrounding buildings and properties for evidence. These findings shifted the investigation from a kidnapping case to a suspected homicide.

Arrest and Charges Filed

On Friday, Jake and Rebecca Haro were taken into custody and formally charged with murder. Police confirmed that Emmanuel's body has not been located but stated that the evidence supports a homicide charge.

Authorities emphasised that no abduction ever took place and that the parents' claims were deliberately misleading.

The couple remain in custody as the investigation continues, with search operations ongoing to find the infant's remains.

JUST IN: The parents who claimed their baby was kidnapped from a Big 5 parking lot, arrested on suspicion of murder.



Scum.



The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro were previously seen bawling on camera as they begged the public to help find their child.



Jake and Rebecca Haro… pic.twitter.com/MTPJt7mU0q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2025

Criminal History and Family Background

The spotlight has also turned to Jake Haro's previous conviction.

In 2023 he was found guilty of child cruelty in a separate case involving a 10-week-old daughter who suffered severe brain injuries and was left permanently disabled.

Court records show that he served his sentence and completed required programmes, but the conviction is now resurfacing in connection with the current charges.

Attention has also been drawn to Rebecca Haro's family. Her brother, James Beushausen, is serving a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of murder in 2017.

The details of his case differ from the present circumstances, but the family history has fuelled wider public discussion of the Haro case.

Public Reaction and Online Speculation

The disappearance of Emmanuel Haro and the arrests of Jake and Rebecca have dominated social media discussions in the United States.

Thousands of posts have speculated about the baby's fate, with some conspiracy theories questioning whether Emmanuel was ever born.

These claims cite an alleged absence of birth records and the silence of extended family members. Others online have expressed sympathy for the infant and anger towards the accused parents.

The case continues to trend nationally as police pursue murder proceedings.