A dream trip to Niagara Falls turned into a nightmare on Friday when a packed tour bus overturned on a New York highway, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more.

The coach, carrying 54 passengers – many of them tourists from India, China and the Philippines – flipped at full speed on Interstate 90 near Pembroke, about 30 miles east of Buffalo.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as passengers were hurled from the bus, with many trapped beneath the wreckage while emergency crews fought to free them.

Passengers Ejected in Seconds

The bus was travelling back to New York City after a day at the world-famous falls when the driver lost control shortly after 12.30pm.

New York State Police confirmed the coach swerved, overcorrected and rolled into a ditch, crushing those inside.

James O'Callaghan, a spokesperson for the State Police, told CNN that 'The driver lost control while travelling at full speed... Most people, I'm assuming, on the bus did not have a seat belt on, that is the reason why we have so many ejected people on this bus.'

Despite the severity of the crash, the driver survived and is cooperating with authorities.

Emergency Responders Race to Rescue Victims

The scene rapidly became a chaotic crossroad of rescue efforts. More than two dozen ambulances and six helicopters from organisations like Mercy Flight swarmed the site, rushing injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

Margaret Ferrentino, a spokesperson for Mercy Flight, said: 'The organisation's helicopters had made multiple trips from the crash site to local medical centres,' according to ABC News.

Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo admitted 24 patients, many requiring surgery, while the University of Rochester Medical Center treated six, including one pediatric patient.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, chief of emergency medicine at Erie County Medical Center, said: 'We were able to take care of all patients very quickly.'

Investigation Points to Driver Error, Rules Out Mechanical Failure

Authorities have ruled out mechanical failure and driver intoxication as causes for the accident. The New York State Police are reviewing traffic camera footage and interviewing witnesses, focusing on the driver's loss of control as key to the investigation.

As detailed by the Associated Press, the bus 'entered the median, then crossed to the southern shoulder and overturned.' It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Seat Belt Use Under Scrutiny

The tragic accident has put a spotlight on the poor enforcement of seat belt use on tour buses in the US. Police say most passengers were unrestrained, which likely contributed to many being ejected during the rollover.

This has reignited safety debates as advocates call for stricter regulations and mandatory seat belt laws on coaches, arguing it is essential to reduce fatalities and severe injuries in crashes.

Tourists from Asia and Challenges in Emergency Response

The majority of the passengers were tourists from Asia, including India, China and the Philippines, creating additional hurdles for emergency workers due to language barriers. Translators were brought in to assist in communication and coordination, reported by CNN.

Official Reactions and Community Mourning

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the crash 'tragic' and expressed her sympathy for the victims. Her office confirmed close coordination with police and local agencies to aid those affected.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted: 'This bus crash is heartbreaking, and I'm praying for everyone impacted. Grateful to our first responders on the scene working to rescue and help people.'

The Human Cost and a Call for Change

This dreadful accident near a celebrated tourist site serves as a stark reminder of the risks travellers face on the road. While tours offer unforgettable experiences, safety should never be compromised.

Experts warn that without stricter seat belt enforcement and better driver training, such tragedies could repeat. For now, families and friends of the victims are left grieving, and the survivors face long recoveries.

How You Can Stay Safe on Tour Buses

Travel safety advocates urge passengers always to wear seat belts and remain aware of emergency procedures. Passengers should not hesitate to raise concerns about unsafe driving or vehicle conditions.