Lifestyle and faith-based influencer Melissa Mae Carlton has been plunged into unimaginable grief after announcing the sudden death of her youngest daughter, Molly, on Christmas Day — a devastating blow that comes just over a year after the family lost their older daughter, Abigail.

The back-to-back tragedies of the Carlton family have stunned her followers, sparked an outpouring of sympathy, and reopened painful conversations about genetic heart conditions, sudden childhood death and how families grieve in public in the age of social media.

Molly's Tragic Death on Christmas

Melissa shared the news of Molly's passing in an emotional post on Instagram. She recounted the moment as 'devastating' as they are also confused and shocked.

The mother revealed how Molly had yearned to be reunited with her older sister Abi, who had died the year before. She wrote: 'Molly missed her sister so deeply. She would often ask me, 'Mummy, when is Jesus coming back so Abi can come down?''

The family, including Melissa's husband Tom and their two surviving children, Harry and Lily, is facing the challenges of life after the loss of Molly and Abigail. Melissa recalled the moment her son said that Molly had fulfilled her wish of being with Abi. She wrote: 'Last night, through tears, Harry told me that ... Molly leaned over and told him she wanted to be with Abi. Through sobs, he said, 'She got what she wanted.''

Melissa wrapped up her touching message by asking for prayers as they face this difficult and tragic phase in their lives.

Medical Update and Genetic Concerns

Following Molly's death, the Carltons began searching for answers about a potential underlying cause. On an Instagram post, Melissa disclosed that doctors are looking into a genetic heart condition, which could have contributed to the deaths of both daughters. Although an official diagnosis remains unconfirmed, she highlighted the significance of disseminating this information to families who might encounter similar unexpected losses in children.

Melissa added that Molly's hospitalisation allowed for the monitoring of her condition, something Abigail was not able to do. Paramedics and healthcare professionals responded promptly, yet doctors noted that some cardiac incidents in young children can be deadly, even with the best possible treatment.

Melissa expressed her hope that additional genetic testing will bring clarity to the family and possibly assist other parents in recognising hereditary risks at an early stage.

Abigail's Death in 2024

Abigail passed away unexpectedly in April 2024, which was also announced through an Instagram post.

Melissa described the ordeal as 'the worst pain we have ever felt in our lives,' while also acknowledging the tremendous help they received from friends, family, and their faith community. She spoke about her experience at the Temple for sealings with loved ones, stating that it brought her comfort. 'We feel so much peace about where she is, but she will leave a huge void in ours and so many others' lives,' the mother wrote.

Abigail was remembered as a loving, generous, and funny girl, whose life left a lasting impact on those around her. Her passing underscores the difficulties that parents encounter when unexpected health crises arise, especially in children with potentially undisclosed medical issues.

Melissa Mae Carlton's Family and Influencer Journey

Melissa has established herself as an influential figure in the lifestyle space, showcasing her experiences with motherhood, faith, and family life to her followers. She embarked on her online journey several years ago and has since gathered a substantial following of over 100,000 on Instagram. Her content frequently blends creative lifestyle ideas with honest insights on parenting and personal struggles, striking a chord with her audience.

She and her husband Tom are proud parents of four children, among them Harry and Lily. Following the tragic loss of their daughters, they have leveraged their platform to not only mourn but also to highlight the significance of genetic health issues in children, stressing the vital roles of prayer, community support, and medical awareness.