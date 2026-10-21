Victor Wembanyama endured a disastrous shooting performance as the San Antonio Spurs suffered a 116-104 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising immediate questions about the expectations surrounding his MVP ambitions.

The French superstar made just one of his 13 field-goal attempts during Tuesday's NBA season opener at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

Despite his defensive contributions, Wembanyama's offensive struggles became one of the biggest talking points of opening night.

Wembanyama Misses His First 12 Shots

Wembanyama entered the 2026-27 campaign carrying enormous expectations after establishing himself among the NBA's most influential young players.

However, his opening performance against Oklahoma City was unusually frustrating.

The 22-year-old missed his first 12 field-goal attempts before finally converting a shot near the end of the third quarter. His final shooting percentage of 7.7 per cent represented a remarkable contrast with the offensive dominance supporters have come to expect.

Wembanyama also failed to convert any of his four three-point attempts. His struggles were particularly noticeable because the Spurs needed consistent scoring against a Thunder team determined to make a statement.

Nevertheless, the French centre continued contributing defensively, collecting 13 rebounds and blocking six shots. He also converted 10 of his 12 free throws, preventing his scoring total from falling even further.

The performance illustrated how Wembanyama can influence a game defensively even when his offensive rhythm disappears.

Thunder Punish Spurs as Gilgeous-Alexander Shines

Oklahoma City capitalised on San Antonio's offensive difficulties to secure a convincing opening-night victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting 13-for-27 from the field.

The contrast between the two superstars was difficult to ignore.

While Wembanyama struggled to make a basket, Gilgeous-Alexander repeatedly found ways to score against San Antonio's defence.

Jared McCain provided another major contribution for Oklahoma City, scoring 20 points while making six of his eight three-point attempts. Chet Holmgren added 14 points and four blocks, helping the visitors maintain their defensive intensity.

San Antonio received 24 points from Stephon Castle, while Dylan Harper contributed 18 and De'Aaron Fox added 14. However, the Spurs collectively shot just 38.7 per cent from the field and 27 per cent from three-point range.

Those difficulties prevented San Antonio from matching Oklahoma City's offensive production.

What Does This Mean for Wembanyama's MVP Ambitions?

One disappointing performance does not determine an entire season or eliminate a player from MVP contention. However, Wembanyama's opening-night struggles demonstrate the scrutiny he faces as expectations continue rising.

His defensive statistics remained impressive, but the shooting numbers were impossible to overlook. For a player increasingly discussed among basketball's elite, offensive consistency will be an important part of maintaining his MVP credentials.

The Spurs also need their franchise centre to produce reliably against leading Western Conference opponents. His next performances will offer a clearer indication of whether this was simply an isolated shooting slump or an early sign of challenges San Antonio must address throughout the season.

Oklahoma City's victory offered an early reminder of the competition awaiting San Antonio.

Wembanyama still has an entire season to respond, but his first outing delivered a difficult beginning to a campaign surrounded by considerable anticipation.