Wessex Water's temporary hosepipe ban has officially come into force after months of unusually dry weather, record-breaking heatwaves, and soaring demand placed increasing pressure on supplies across the region.

The restrictions, which began at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 August, apply to all customers supplied directly by Wessex Water unless they qualify for an exemption. The utility said the move was necessary because forecasts show more hot weather ahead, with no significant rainfall expected in the near future.

While the Temporary Use Ban restricts several outdoor activities involving hosepipes, everyday household water use, including showering, cooking, and washing, can continue as normal.

Outdoor Activities Covered by the Ban

The restrictions target non-essential outdoor activities that can significantly increase demand for treated drinking water during prolonged dry weather. Customers must not use a hosepipe for:

Watering gardens

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial properties

Washing private vehicles

Filling or topping up domestic swimming pools and paddling pools

Filling ornamental fountains

Cleaning walls and windows of homes

Washing patios, driveways, and paths

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces

Drawing water for domestic recreational use

Wessex Water said limiting these activities will help reduce unnecessary demand while the network remains under pressure during the prolonged spell of hot, dry weather.

Water Use That Is Still Allowed

The ban does not affect essential water use inside the home. Customers can continue using water for cooking, drinking, bathing, laundry, and washing dishes without restriction.

Residents can also carry out some outdoor tasks without using a hosepipe. Plants may still be watered with a watering can, rainwater collected in a water butt can be used freely, and vehicles can be cleaned using a bucket. The company said these alternatives allow people to continue everyday activities while using significantly less water.

Why the Restrictions Were Introduced

According to Wessex Water, repeated heatwaves and below-average rainfall throughout the summer have left water resources under sustained pressure. Hot weather has also driven unusually high consumption, with more households using water for gardens, paddling pools, and other outdoor activities.

The company said the temporary restrictions are intended to protect drinking water supplies, safeguard local rivers and wildlife, and ensure sufficient water remains available for homes, businesses, and essential services. It added that this is the first time in around 50 years that a hosepipe ban has been introduced across the Wessex Water region.

How Wessex Water Is Responding

Alongside asking customers to use less water, Wessex Water said it has stepped up its own efforts to maintain supplies during the dry spell. The utility increased the number of leaks found and repaired by around one-third during July as part of its wider conservation programme.

Wessex Water has also been using its interconnected water supply network to move water from areas with surplus capacity to locations experiencing the highest demand. It said these operational measures, together with reduced household consumption, will help ease pressure on the network until weather conditions improve.

Exemptions to the Hosepipe Ban

Although the restrictions apply to most customers supplied directly by Wessex Water, some exemptions are available. The company said customers who need to use water for medical reasons, as well as certain Priority Services Register customers and eligible Blue Badge holders, may be exempt from some of the restrictions. Wessex Water advises anyone who believes they qualify to check the full exemption guidance before using a hosepipe.

Duration of the Temporary Restrictions

Wessex Water has not set an end date for the Temporary Use Ban. The company said the restrictions will remain in force until weather conditions improve and water resources recover sufficiently to reduce pressure on the network. It will continue monitoring rainfall, customer demand, and supply levels before deciding when the restrictions can be lifted.

Areas Affected and Enforcement

The Temporary Use Ban applies to customers supplied directly by Wessex Water across much of Bath, Somerset, Dorset, and Wiltshire, affecting around 1.4 million customers. The company said customers who deliberately breach the restrictions could face fines of up to £1,000 under water industry legislation, although it will initially focus on encouraging voluntary compliance and responsible water use.

Practical Ways to Save Water

Read more Wessex Water Hits 1.4 Million Customers With First Historic Hosepipe Ban Since 1976 as Drought Worsens Wessex Water Hits 1.4 Million Customers With First Historic Hosepipe Ban Since 1976 as Drought Worsens

Wessex Water is encouraging customers to adopt simple water-saving habits while the restrictions remain in place. Its advice includes taking shorter showers, running washing machines and dishwashers only when they are full, reusing suitable household water for plants where possible, allowing lawns to recover naturally after dry weather, and reporting leaks promptly.

The company said every litre saved will help support the resilience of the water network during the current spell of exceptionally hot weather. It added that small changes made by households across the region can collectively make a significant difference while customers await sustained rainfall.