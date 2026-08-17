Extreme weather has upended life across Europe and Asia this week, with devastating flooding in Japan, heatwave wildfires in England, and a historic drought forcing two countries to power down nuclear reactors.

The disruption spans two continents, leaving thousands of people stranded, evacuated or rationing water. In Japan, record rainfall triggered landslides and power cuts, killing at least nine people, with the toll later rising. In Europe, a heatwave already longer than the deadly 2003 disaster has dried out rivers and pushed energy systems to the brink.

Japan's Floods Strand Thousands Mid-Holiday

Torrential rain swept eastern Japan on 13 August. The weather authority issued its highest-level heavy rain warning for the region for the first time.

Some parts of Chiba prefecture saw three times more rain in half a day than they usually see for all of August, according to Japan's meteorological agency. Evacuation orders went out to more than 100,000 residents, and more than 20,000 households lost power.

The death toll in Chiba has risen to nine, with one man still missing, according to the prefectural disaster response team. Several victims were found trapped in vehicles submerged on flooded roads, while thousands of travellers were stranded at Narita International Airport during the Obon holiday, when many Japanese return to their hometowns.

Europe's Heatwave Outlasts 2003 Disaster

The current heatwave, Europe's fifth this summer, is affecting some 300 million people. It is already lasting longer than the 2003 heatwave that killed tens of thousands of mostly elderly people, according to the European weather agency.

In France, Italy and Spain, some 92 million people are enduring temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit, largely without air conditioning. Drought has led to water restrictions across nearly 70 per cent of France.

In Croatia, a wildfire in the coastal town of Omis left 14 people hospitalised.

🌍 After another intense heatwave, Western and Central Europe are finally seeing a change in the weather pattern. And this time, the change is not simply a few degrees less on the thermometer.



The latest observations already show a clear temperature contrast across Europe and… pic.twitter.com/pznJjI2xgT — meteoblue (@meteoblue) August 17, 2026

Danube Drought Forces Nuclear Reactors Offline

Romania's state nuclear operator began shutting down the second reactor at its Cernavoda plant on 13 August, after halting the first unit in late July.

'The decision to carry out a controlled shutdown of Unit 2 was determined by the continued significant decrease in the level of the Danube River,' operator Nuclearelectrica said in a statement. The plant normally supplies around a fifth of Romania's electricity.

Plant director Romeo Urjan said he did not expect it to restart 'within the next 10 days'. Hungary, meanwhile, ordered a submerged wall built near its Paks plant to try to raise Danube water levels.

UK Battles Wildfires and Water Shortages

Temperatures hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday in parts of southern England, and firefighters tackled a rare wildfire in the New Forest.

In the West Midlands, fires destroyed homes and forced dozens to evacuate. A child and three firefighters were among those hospitalised. Prime Minister Andy Burnham wrote on X that it was 'awful to see homes and communities hit by fires across the country'.

Drought has been declared across large parts of England and all of Wales. July was the hottest month on record in the UK, and 2026 is on track to be the hottest year on record too.

No human alive will have seen or experienced an El Niño event this strong by the fall. It is currently tracking above the major El Niño events of 2015 and 1997. Both of which produced major tornadoes, rain, and storm systems across Florida and the Gulf States during winter time.… pic.twitter.com/T67kCr8HT4 — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) August 16, 2026

How El Niño Is Adding Fuel to the Fire

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has an El Niño Advisory in effect, with Pacific sea surface temperatures already more than 2 degrees Celsius above average. Forecasters put the chance of a very strong event this autumn and winter at over 90 per cent.

El Niño's global effects are usually strongest in winter, and NOAA has not linked it directly to this week's floods or fires. But its continued strengthening will shape rainfall and storm patterns worldwide as it peaks later in the year.

Read more UK Heatwave Reaches Critical Point as Record Drought and Wildfires Add to Health Risk UK Heatwave Reaches Critical Point as Record Drought and Wildfires Add to Health Risk

UN Climate Change executive secretary Simon Stiell said last month that 'the climate alarm is blaring from every direction', pointing to wildfires, floods and heat events unfolding simultaneously across Europe, North Africa, Japan and Chile, in a statement. He linked the pattern directly to the continued burning of coal, oil and gas.

The World Meteorological Organization has reached a similar conclusion on the European heat specifically. 'Heatwaves like this are what we expect to see in a changing climate,' WMO climate information lead John Kennedy said, noting Europe has warmed by around two degrees since the historic 1976 heatwave, making it the fastest-warming continent on Earth.

Both organisations frame this week's events not as freak weather but as a preview of what happens more often as the planet continues to heat up, underscoring their calls for faster early-warning systems and a quicker shift away from fossil fuels.

Without that shift, the kind of disruption seen this week, stranded flights, evacuated homes, reactors running dry, risks becoming a more regular feature of summers to come rather than an exception.