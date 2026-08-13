Residents across the West Midlands used hosepipes, buckets of water and improvised tools to help firefighters tackle wildfires declared a 'major incident' in several areas, including Warwickshire, as the UK recorded its hottest day of the year.

In Sandyford, Stoke-on-Trent, residents used hosepipes and buckets of water to help tackle a fire. One local described the situation as 'quite worrying' amid uncertainty over where it might spread, prompting neighbours to 'muck in'.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from affected areas and allow emergency crews to respond safely.

'Team Effort' on the Firefront in Stourbridge and Stoke-On-Trent

A 'huge community effort' was also reported in Stourbridge, where residents in Norton Covert were told to wet their fences to stop flames spreading to their properties. Eyewitnesses were also seen beating at flames with sticks and leaves to protect a local golf club after fire engines ran out of water.

A window cleaner used the water supply from his van to douse small fires, and other residents brought drinks to firefighters working in extreme heat. When a golf club member was cornered by fast-moving flames, fellow members used golf buggies to evacuate him to safety.

At Least Two People Treated for Injuries

At least two people were treated for heat- and smoke-related injuries in Stourbridge. A woman in Castle Vale, Birmingham, was seriously injured. In Stourbridge, a 40-acre fire covering woodland and grass, centred on the Racecourse Lane area, spread to at least six homes.

In Castle Vale, two bungalows were 'almost completely gutted', with a third sustaining heavy damage. Residents on Norton Road and Osmaston Road were evacuated as a precaution due to heavy smoke. Care homes in affected areas have also been evacuated.

M6 Closure Triggers Five-Mile Tailbacks

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Thick, black smoke blowing across the carriageway forced the closure of the M6 northbound between junction 5 (Castle Bromwich Interchange) and junction 6 (Gravelly Hill/Spaghetti Junction).

National Highways said the adjacent fire kept reigniting, and the fire commander would not authorise reopening until it was fully extinguished.

Motorists faced delays of around 120 minutes and five-mile tailbacks stretching back to junction 4. The southbound carriageway remained open, though with reduced speed limits.

Fire Crews Warn Public Not To Tackle Flames

Despite the community response, West Midlands Fire Service has urged those directly affected not to risk tackling fires themselves. It instead advised them to evacuate to safety and call 999.

Officials said strong, unpredictable winds caused fires to spread 'like a domino effect' across homes and roads. Thick smoke also made it difficult and dangerous to breathe.

Resources were stretched as fires spread across the region. In Norton Covert, residents stepped in after the nearest fire engine ran out of water, while one resident said their 999 call was answered by the London Fire Brigade after local lines became overwhelmed.

Stourbridge Town Hall and St Michael's Church in Norton have been opened as rest centres for people affected by the fires. The council is arranging transport for those unable to reach them, while housing teams are preparing temporary accommodation, including hotels, for those who have lost their homes.

Major Incident Declared in Warwickshire Wildfire

A separate major incident was declared in Warwickshire after a large wildfire broke out at Tothall Lane in Salford Priors, near Alcester and Stratford-upon-Avon. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at around 2.30pm on Thursday following reports of a large plume of smoke, later finding the fire had spread to nearby outbuildings.

At least 10 fire appliances were deployed, with Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending the scene. Nearby residents have been urged to close all doors and windows as a precaution.

The public has also been told to stay away from the area to give emergency vehicles clear access. The fire service has asked the public to contact its control room only in a genuine emergency, as it is currently handling a high volume of calls.