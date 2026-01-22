A West Virginia woman has been charged with the murder of her 11-year-old stepdaughter after authorities alleged the child was deliberately starved and denied medical care over a prolonged period, leading to her death.

The case has prompted renewed scrutiny of child welfare protections in the state and raised questions about how extreme neglect can go undetected for years.

Prosecutors allege that the child, who had been living in the woman's care for several years, suffered severe malnutrition and untreated illness before being found unresponsive in the family home.

Read More: Driver claims he ran over drunk woman on the road by mistake

Read More: Woman blames cop who used taser on her for her miscarriage

Court documents describe harrowing conditions at the time first responders arrived, with the girl allegedly weighing less than half of what would be expected for her age.

Child Found Severely Malnourished At Family Home

The accused, 51-year-old Shannon Robinson, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury on charges including murder of a child by a guardian or custodian. According to a WV MetroNews report, the indictment came less than a week after Robinson's arrest, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations and the speed with which the case moved through the early stages of the justice system.

According to investigators, first responders were called to a residence in Grafton on 16 February 2025, after the girl was found lying unresponsive on the kitchen floor.

Court records state that she was not breathing, was severely underweight and was wearing disposable pull-ups at the time she was discovered.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence/gore/abuse



Shannon Faith Robinson, 51, of Grafton, West Virginia, has been arrested for the starvation & neglect of her 11-year-old stepdaughter.



Robinson was taken into custody Wednesday January 14th & charged… pic.twitter.com/KPFOhRCgXF — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) January 16, 2026

A medical examiner later determined that the child weighed approximately 43 pounds and stood 47 inches tall, measurements described as 'grossly inconsistent' with her age. The report also cited head lice, a yellowish tint to the skin, visibly protruding bones, and multiple bruises and lacerations across her body.

Robinson allegedly told deputies that the girl had been suffering from 'flu-like symptoms for approximately a week prior to the incident'. However, investigators concluded that the child had not received any medical care since 2020, shortly after she began living with her stepmother.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities that the child had been visibly ill since the summer of 2024 and had deteriorated to the point where she could no longer walk without assistance. Despite this, Robinson is accused of refusing to take her to a doctor, allegedly out of fear that medical professionals would report signs of abuse or neglect.

Allegations Of Starvation Used As Punishment

Investigators further allege that the child was deliberately deprived of food as a form of discipline. Witness statements cited in court documents claim that Robinson would starve the girl while other members of the household ate full meals in her presence.

The girl's father was also living in the home during the period in question, but authorities have not yet announced whether he will face charges. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has said the investigation remains ongoing.

Robinson has been charged with the murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, as well as child neglect resulting in death. She is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with no bond set. If convicted, she could face decades in prison under West Virginia law for the crime.