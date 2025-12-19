An influencer triggered an online controversy after criticising Ice Spice's wardrobe at the SpongeBob movie premiere, accusing the rapper of dressing inappropriately for a children's event.

The commenter claims that translating the franchise's Bikini Bottom joke into a skimpy red carpet appearance went too far since 'there were children present' in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Delivered in a frenzied monologue, the rant demands that Ice Spice's stylist and PR team be 'fired' for authorising the ensemble and poses a poignant query that went viral on social media: 'What about the children?'

'Bikini Bottoms to Bikini Bottoms'

In the video, the influencer makes fun of what they perceive to be the reasoning behind the outfit, stating that Ice Spice's camp thought it would be 'cute' to send her in bikini bottoms because 'Ice Spice is wearing bikini bottoms to Bikini Bottoms.' She emphasised that the visual pun does not absolve the context.

Moreover, she added that the premiere was crowded with young fans and families, saying, 'This is a children's movie.' She argued that because of this, the attire was 'not appropriate,' even though it would be appropriate for music events or adult-leaning award shows.

Calling Out the Team, Not Just the Star

Ice Spice takes some of the criticism, but the influencer is especially angry at the professionals around her. 'Anybody involved,' including the rapper's stylist and publicists, is invited to 'come to the front of the room' and told, 'You're fired... for this.'

Moreover, the influencer said she disagreed with the notion that 'all publicity is good publicity' or that making a bold outfit viral justifies the decision. The influencer believed that rather than honouring the family audience, the team purposefully bet on controversy to promote the star and the film.

'Put Some Clothes On'

The influencer maintains that she is not anti-Ice Spice but rather a fan of the franchise despite her outburst. She claimed to have grown up watching SpongeBob, thinks the upcoming movie 'is gonna do well,' and even calls the rapper's cameo and soundtrack spot 'cute.'

Yet she made a clear statement about the attire itself, saying, 'But girl, put some clothes on.' The monologue poses the question, 'Why is anything sacred for the kids anymore?' in response to the children's constant exposure to hypersexualized appearances and charging the business with making kids 'grow up and see stuff like this.'

'Wear that to the VMAs, Not Here'

The influencer compares the SpongeBob debut to shows targeted at adults to emphasise the point. She contends that while Ice Spice might wear identical outfits to the VMAs without drawing criticism, doing so at 'one of the biggest children's films of the year' demonstrates bad judgment.

Furthermore, she expressed frustration at the end of the clip, stating that there is nothing more to say than that the star 'wore bikini bottoms to the premiere'. This frustration feeds into a broader discussion about where to draw the line between respect for young audiences and edgy pop-star branding.

A Question of Boundaries

The rant's primary cultural concern was why children's areas no longer felt sacred. The influencer suggested that children are being driven to 'grow up too fast' and questioned why celebrity performances at family-friendly events increasingly resemble adult red carpet fashion moments.

Ice Spice has not addressed the criticism in public.

For the time being, what was supposed to be a light-hearted red carpet moment has instead turned into a focal point in a continuous discussion about viral marketing, celebrity image, and where the line should be drawn when kids are present.