'No more paper rings?' That's the playful question fans are asking after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially announced their engagement on Instagram.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the news with a carousel of romantic photos, including the heart-stopping moment Kelce got down on one knee.

While Swifties celebrated worldwide, attention quickly turned to how their families and celebrity friends reacted to the big news.

The Romantic Proposal That Broke the Internet

The Instagram reveal showed Kelce on one knee, surrounded by flowers, as Swift lovingly cupped his face. Among the carousel of photos was a close-up of the dazzling engagement ring: an old mine brilliant-cut diamond by Kindred Lubeck with Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Though the wedding date remains under wraps, the announcement marked a new chapter in a romance that began after Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour in Kansas City, bracelet in hand. What started as a playful football-meets-pop fairy tale has now become a very real engagement.

The Swift Family's Heartfelt Response

While Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, have yet to release public statements, sources close to the family note their strong approval of Kelce, whom they see as a steady presence in Taylor's life. The family has long been protective of the singer, making their support of the engagement especially meaningful to fans.

The Kelce Family: Proud and Playful

Meanwhile, the Kelce family has responded in their own charming way. Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother and a Philadelphia Eagles legend, refrained from issuing a formal statement but made his delight known through the New Heights Show — the brothers' hit podcast — which reposted the engagement news with celebratory emojis.

Kelce's family reportedly knew about the proposal days before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made it official on Instagram. Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, and other family members are said to be 'happy and thrilled to' welcome the 14-time Grammy winner into their family.

The engagement news even broke in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs' media availability, creating a buzz that quickly rippled through the NFL world. While head coach Andy Reid had already left, defensive end Mike Danna couldn't hide his delight when asked about his teammate's big step.

'Man, it's incredible. I was caught off guard but you know, great for them,' Danna said. 'That's a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love — that's a beautiful thing.'

Celebrity Friends and Famous Reactions

The engagement was also met with an avalanche of support across social media. Swift's closest collaborators, including Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Gracie Abrams, all hit the like button on Instagram.

But the list didn't stop there. Addison Rae, Ashley Tisdale, Ava Max, Cara Delevingne, Charlie Puth, Eva Longoria, Ice Spice, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, Karlie Kloss, Lili Reinhart, Lorde, Meghan Trainor, Nelly Furtado, Nina Dobrev, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Zegler, Shania Twain, Simone Biles and Sydney Sweeney all chimed in with likes.

Charlie Puth also joined the chorus of well-wishers, posting about the couple's milestone alongside fellow stars like Sabrina Carpenter, pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, while Abigail Anderson, Taylor's long-time best friend, shared the couple's post with a simple but powerful: 'This ❤️'.

From the sports world, Patrick Mahomes, Travis' Kansas City Chiefs teammate, celebrated by dropping several heart emojis on Instagram Stories. His wife Brittany Mahomes gushed, 'Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two.'

Even the NFL's official X account joined the chorus, tweeting: 'Congratulations to Travis and Taylor.'

What's Next For the Couple?

While neither Swift nor Kelce has revealed when or where the wedding will take place, speculation is already rife. Swifties are convinced the ceremony will be as carefully curated as her world tours, while NFL fans are hoping the celebration will carry a dash of gridiron flair.

For now, fans can bask in the fairytale unfolding before their eyes: a global superstar and a Super Bowl champion proving that even in the worlds of fame and football, true love can find its way.