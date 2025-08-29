Apple TV+ will debut a surprise Spice Girls reunion on 29 August 2025, featuring Mel B and Emma Bunton performing with Korean girl group ITZY as part of the global music competition series KPOPPED. This reunion was unknown to prospective fans of the show prior to the trailer drop, and is the first televised performance by any Spice Girls members together in years.

The eight-part series, starring PSY and Megan Thee Stallion, brings Western pop stars together with K-pop idols to reimagine their biggest hits. KPOPPED is designed as a cross-cultural music experience, combining the energy of K-pop with the nostalgia and star power of Western pop icons.

Mel B and Emma Bunton Join K-Pop Stage with ITZY

In the second episode of KPOPPED, Mel B and Emma Bunton team up with ITZY to recreate two of the Spice Girls' most recognisable singles: Wannabe and Say You'll Be There. The collaboration marks the first time the pair have performed these hits together on screen in quite some time.

The episode includes behind-the-scenes footage of their rehearsals and preparation ahead of the final live performance. The pairing has already generated attention from viewers eager to see the results.

Global Format Brings New Twist to Pop Hits

KPOPPED follows Western music legends as they rework their chart-topping tracks in K-pop style. The format involves each episode featuring a Western artist or group with a K-pop idol group. Together, they reinterpret a hit song with new choreography, style, and sound influenced by K-pop.

Performances are voted on by a local audience, who select a winning act at the end of each episode. The format encourages creative collaboration between different music genres and generations of performers.

Other episodes will feature artists such as Patti LaBelle, Eve, Ava Max, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, Vanilla Ice, Boy George, TLC, and Boyz II Men. Their musical partners include K-pop acts ATEEZ, BLACKSWAN, KEP1ER, Billlie, JO1, Kiss of Life, and STAYC.

Full Series Available from 29 August

All eight episodes of KPOPPED will launch globally on 29 August 2025 via Apple TV+. The show is hosted by Soojeong Son and produced by a team including Megan Thee Stallion, Lionel Richie, and Miky Lee.

The series brings a high-profile platform for unexpected musical pairings, with clips from the trailer already generating wide interest online. One YouTube comment noted the significance of bringing together acts like Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Spice Girls in one show with K-pop stars.

The production is handled by Eureka Productions in partnership with CJ ENM Co., Ltd., known for its expertise in Korean music shows. It blends Apple TV+'s global streaming reach with Korea's performance-driven variety style.

Viewers Expect High-Energy Performances

Apple TV+ has billed KPOPPED as a lively cross-cultural series featuring genre-blending versions of classic pop songs. Songs being reimagined include Savage, Lady Marmalade, Can't Get You Out of My Head, Ice Ice Baby, and Waterfalls.

Mel B and Emma Bunton's appearance with ITZY is already a key talking point for fans, with YouTube comments flooded with sentiments like 'ITZY AND SPICE GIRLS THAT'S GONNA BE FIREEEE'. Many fans have been looking forward to the program since word first circulated online, saying, 'The show hasn't even come out yet, but I already think it deserves another season'.