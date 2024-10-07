The tragic death of 19-year-old US Air Force Academy cadet Avery Koonce has now been attributed to a preventable case of untreated pneumonia, according to an autopsy report. Koonce, a first-year cadet at the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, was discovered unconscious in her dorm room on September 4, 2024. Despite efforts by first responders to revive her, Koonce was pronounced dead at the scene, leading to an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her untimely passing.

Discovery and Response

According to CBS News, Koonce was found unconscious by fellow cadets in her dormitory at the academy. USAFA officials were alerted, and emergency first responders were quickly dispatched. Life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful, and she was declared dead shortly after that. The academy later confirmed her death in a public statement, describing the loss as a devastating blow to the entire Air Force Academy community.

Koonce's passing left the academy and her hometown of Tyler, Texas, reeling. Known for her athletic prowess and promising academic career, the young cadet's death came as a shock to many who knew her. She was a member of the Class of 2028 and a standout athlete on the USAFA women's track and field team.

Cause of Death: A Preventable Illness

The autopsy report from the El Paso County Coroner's Office later revealed that Koonce died from complications related to pneumonia, as reported by the New York Post. The report listed the cause of death as "paeniclostridium sordelli sepsis complicating parainfluenza laryngotracheobronchitis"—a bacterial infection that developed as a result of a viral infection in her lungs. Paeniclostridium sordelli is a rare but serious anaerobic bacterium known to cause a toxic shock-like syndrome, which can lead to rapid death if untreated.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who reviewed the autopsy report, explained that Koonce's condition could have been treated with antibiotics if it had been caught earlier. The bacteria responsible for the sepsis was secondary to the viral infection, which likely weakened her immune system and allowed the bacteria to take hold. Baden pointed out that her death was not linked to any pre-existing medical conditions. Instead, the viral infection led to diminished immunity, enabling the bacterial infection to flourish.

"In essence, she died of untreated pneumonia," Baden said, explaining that the combination of a viral lung infection and bacterial sepsis likely caused symptoms such as coughing, fever, and difficulty breathing in the days leading up to her death. Despite these warning signs, Koonce may not have realised the severity of her illness and, therefore, did not seek medical attention in time.

The Impact of Her Loss

Koonce's death has deeply affected the Air Force Academy community. Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, USAFA Superintendent, expressed the academy's collective grief over losing such a talented and promising young cadet. "We lost an incredible teammate," he said in a statement, highlighting her impact on her squadron, track team, and class despite being at the academy for only a short time. He also emphasised that the academy is focused on supporting Koonce's family and the cadet community as they cope with her loss.

Koonce's family, devastated by her sudden passing, released a heartfelt statement through the academy. "Our daughter, Cadet Avery Koonce, was an incredibly bright light in this broken world," they said. "Our lives will forever be diminished because of her absence." The family spoke of their faith, expressing peace in the belief that Avery is now in the arms of her Heavenly Father and that they will be reunited with her one day.

A Life Full of Promise

Avery Koonce's death is a loss not only to her family and friends but also to the future she had envisioned. A standout athlete at Thrall High School in Taylor, Texas, she set impressive records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Her passion for athletics continued at the Air Force Academy, where she was part of the women's track and field team. She had also expressed aspirations of majoring in biology and minoring in kinesiology, with plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist for pilots.

Rep. Pete Sessions, who nominated Koonce for the academy, shared his condolences, calling her a "talented athlete" with a bright future ahead. "Her passing is a heartbreaking loss for everyone who knew her," Sessions said.