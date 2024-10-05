Tina Peters, a former Colorado county election official and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for tampering with voting machines following the 2020 presidential election. Despite her conviction, Peters, 68, is resisting her prison sentence, citing health issues, including her need for a "magnetic mattress" due to past injuries.

Conviction and Sentencing

Peters, who served as Clerk and Recorder of Mesa County, Colorado, was convicted of breaching the county's election systems in 2021. According to Alaska Beacon, she was found guilty of facilitating unauthorised access to election data during a security update in an attempt to prove unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, a conspiracy often referred to as Trump's "Big Lie." A jury in August 2023 convicted Peters on seven counts, including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and official misconduct.

The breach allowed an unauthorised individual to copy sensitive election data, compromising the security of Mesa County's electoral systems. State District Court Judge Matthew Barrett, who presided over the case, sentenced Peters to nine years of incarceration, with eight-and-a-half years to be served in the Colorado Department of Corrections and additional time in the Mesa County Detention Center. During sentencing, Barrett described Peters as a "charlatan" who had caused "immeasurable damage" to public trust in local elections, BBC News reported.

"You're no hero," Barrett said in court. "You're a privileged person. You used that privilege for power and fame, and you would do it all over again if given the chance."

A Defiant Response

Despite the guilty verdict, Peters has continued to deny any wrongdoing. During a 40-minute address to the court, she pleaded for leniency, requesting probation rather than imprisonment. As reported by Alaska Beacon, she cited her health concerns, including her need for a "magnetic mattress" to manage injuries and her history of lung cancer, for which she had surgery in 2016. She explained that the removal of half of her lung caused breathing difficulties, adding to her reasons for seeking probation.

Peters also claimed she wanted to remain close to her elderly mother, who lives in Virginia. However, Judge Barrett dismissed these appeals, stating that Peters had not shown genuine remorse for her actions. "Your lies are well documented," Barrett said, adding that her behaviour had undermined public confidence in the electoral process.

Motivated by Conspiracy Theories

Peters' actions stemmed from her belief in debunked conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election. As detailed by BBC News, she became fixated on proving baseless claims of voter fraud, which led her to interfere with the county's election equipment. These actions caught the attention of Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, who has been a vocal supporter of election fraud claims. Investigators issued a search warrant for Lindell in connection with Peters' case, though his exact involvement remains unclear.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against her, Peters remains a figure of support among far-right groups who continue to promote election fraud conspiracies. Alaska Beacon reported that several supporters spoke on her behalf during the sentencing hearing, asking the judge to grant her leniency.

Consequences for the Community

The fallout from Peters' actions extended beyond her legal troubles. Mesa County faced significant financial and reputational damage due to the breach. According to Alaska Beacon, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis testified that the violation resulted in $1.4 million in costs for the county. These costs were attributed to the investigation, additional security measures, and the need to conduct a costly hand count of ballots in 2022. The hand count ultimately found no significant differences between the machine and manual vote counts, further disproving Peters' claims.

Davis also highlighted the damage to the county's reputation, noting that Peters had turned Mesa County into a "laughingstock" due to her actions. In addition, election workers across the country, including those in Colorado, have faced increased threats and harassment due to the spread of election-related conspiracy theories. Matt Crane, Executive Director of the County Clerks Association, told the court that many election workers had received death threats as a result of Peters' actions.

Peters' Defenders and Election Deniers

Despite the widespread condemnation, Peters has continued to receive support from election fraud proponents. Dave Bryan, a pastor from California, offered to take Peters into his custody, claiming that her sentencing would create a "storm" in Colorado. Another prominent supporter, national election denier Douglas Frank, also defended Peters, claiming that state officials were making an example of her. According to BBC News, Frank called her a "Gold Star mother" and claimed the court was engaging in tyranny by prosecuting her.

However, these arguments were insufficient to sway the judge. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who prosecuted the case, emphasised that Peters' actions represented the most egregious attempt to influence a public servant he had ever encountered in his career. According to Alaska Beacon, Rubinstein argued that her actions endangered the security of Colorado's elections and undermined public trust in the electoral process.