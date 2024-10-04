A wealthy Utah family has been torn apart by a shocking crime, as 41-year-old Jennifer Gledhill stands accused of murdering her husband, Matthew Johnson, while he slept. Gledhill, now held without bail, allegedly confessed to the crime, leaving the Cottonwood Heights community in shock. The case, which has exposed a history of family conflict and a bitter divorce, has quickly captured public attention.

The Crime: Husband Allegedly Murdered in His Sleep

According to police, Gledhill allegedly shot her husband, Matthew Johnson, in the head while he slept in their $1 million home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Johnson, a 51-year-old member of the United States Military Special Operations Unit, was reported missing on September 23 after failing to show up for work with the Utah National Guard. His disappearance prompted an investigation that quickly turned up disturbing evidence implicating Gledhill.

An arrest affidavit reveals that Gledhill confessed to a confidential informant, admitting to shooting her husband in the head on the night of September 20 or early September 21. She then allegedly moved his body and buried it in a shallow grave, although authorities have yet to locate Johnson's remains. During their search of the home, investigators discovered a large bloodstain on the carpet under the bed, blood on the bed frame, and bleach marks on the walls—evidence suggesting a significant attempt to cover up the crime.

The Cover-Up: A New Mattress and Cleanup Efforts

Authorities were particularly disturbed to discover that Gledhill ordered a new mattress just days after the alleged murder. Phone records indicate that the mattress was ordered on September 24 and delivered to the home two days later. Investigators believe she disposed of the mattress where Johnson was shot and attempted to erase evidence by cleaning the crime scene.

Further adding to the cover-up, Gledhill is also accused of removing other items from the home to eliminate incriminating evidence. Investigators have issued several search warrants on electronic devices, hoping to trace the location of Johnson's body. Despite her efforts to conceal the crime, forensic evidence, including blood traces and signs of cleaning, have led authorities to file charges.

A Troubled Marriage: Divorce and Custody Battle

The murder took place during a period of intense marital conflict between Gledhill and Johnson. The couple had been going through a contentious divorce, which Gledhill filed for in July 2024. In August, she also sought a temporary protective order against Johnson, claiming she feared for her safety. However, a court commissioner determined that there was no evidence of abuse after reviewing video footage and text messages submitted by Gledhill. The petition for a permanent protective order was denied on September 16, just days before Johnson's death.

Court documents describe the couple's relationship as "highly dysfunctional," with both Gledhill and Johnson engaging in confrontational behaviour. The commissioner noted that the request for a protective order appeared to be a litigation tactic in their ongoing divorce and custody dispute, further complicating an already fraught situation involving their three children.

The Fallout: A Family Devastated

As the investigation continues, Gledhill remains in custody, charged with murder and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors have requested that she be held without bail, citing concerns that she might tamper with further evidence or attempt to flee. Investigators are still searching for Johnson's remains, hoping to provide closure to the couple's family.

The couple's three children, aged 11, 7, and 5, are now in the care of relatives. The Cottonwood Heights Police Department issued a statement expressing their sympathy for the children and extended family, saying, "These tragic events tear apart the fabric of families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."