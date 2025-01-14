The tragic suicide of 12-year-old Charlotte O'Brien has shocked the Sydney community and placed Santa Sabina College in Strathfield under intense scrutiny. Charlotte, a seventh-grader, took her own life after enduring relentless bullying, sparking concerns about the school's handling of harassment and its broader approach to student welfare.

Charlotte's Tragic Passing

On 9 September 2024, Charlotte ended her life in her bedroom. Her parents believe the catalyst was harassment she faced on social media. Charlotte had only regained access to her phone a week prior, and her parents suspect she saw something distressing on the night of her death.

In her suicide note, Charlotte expressed that she could no longer endure the bullying she faced, and she requested her parents raise awareness about her struggles.

Despite the O'Briens' efforts to highlight the severity of the bullying, the school reportedly dismissed the incidents as 'friendship issues'. In an email to Santa Sabina the morning after Charlotte's death, her mother, Kelly, wrote, 'My beautiful girl took her own life last night because of the relentless friendship issues she faced.'

Charlotte's stepfather, Mat, criticised the school's terminology: 'It's not called a friendship issue in the workplace.'

The school claimed to have investigated the bullying, but according to the O'Briens, the accused students denied any wrongdoing, and no meaningful action was taken.

School Removes Charlotte's Memorial

Charlotte's family created a small memorial outside the school, comprising a plaque, a picture, and flowers. Days later, Santa Sabina College removed it, citing mental health concerns.

Principal Paulina Skerman claimed experts from Headspace advised the removal to prevent distress among students. However, when contacted by 2GB Sydney host Ben Fordham, Headspace denied providing such guidance.

Following public backlash, the school issued an apology, acknowledging its initial media statements were 'inadequate and hurtful'. The apology included a promise to meet with Charlotte's family to issue a personal apology, although Mat described this meeting as apathetic and unproductive.

A Troubling Pattern of Dismissal

Kelly revealed she had contacted the school approximately 20 times about her daughter's bullying, but her concerns were dismissed. Santa Sabina's assurances that Charlotte would not be forgotten ring hollow to her parents, who feel the school has failed to implement measures to protect other students.

Students and alumni of the school have corroborated the O'Briens' account, describing a toxic culture where bullying is trivialised as 'friendship issues'.

Students Speak Out

Teenagers interviewed by the Daily Telegraph detailed experiences of consistent harassment, some of which bordered on assault. A former student recounted having drinks poured over her and resorting to eating lunch in empty classrooms to escape relentless mockery. Despite her distress, the school instructed her to 'forgive her bullies' and sent her outside to eat, ignoring the root cause of her suffering.

Another alumnus shared how bullying severely impacted her mental health. While her deteriorating grades and appearance finally drew attention from school authorities, their concern focused solely on improving her academic performance and presentation rather than addressing the bullying.

These students criticised the school's insistence on framing bullying as 'friendship issues', describing the term as dismissive and reductive.

Principal Skerman has defended the school's approach to bullying, stating that the institution's anti-bullying policy is accessible on its website. She claimed to have received overwhelming support from parents praising the school's safety measures. However, her response has done little to assuage concerns among current and former students or Charlotte's family.

Honouring Charlotte's Wish

In the wake of Charlotte's passing, the Daily Telegraph released a documentary, Charlotte's Wish, which sheds light on the devastating impact of bullying. Featuring the stories of four families, including the O'Briens, the documentary aims to honour Charlotte's dying wish to raise awareness about bullying.

A charity for Kids Helpline has also been established in Charlotte's name, serving as a beacon of hope for children facing similar struggles. Her family's relentless advocacy ensures her voice will not be silenced, inspiring efforts to create safer environments for children worldwide.