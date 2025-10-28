The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed that regional carrier Eastern Airways has suspended all operations after filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators, placing thousands of passengers in limbo.

The airline, which operates across the UK, Ireland and parts of Europe, cancelled all scheduled flights on Monday as it edged toward insolvency. Among those affected are business travellers and professional sports teams that rely on its domestic routes to reach Premier League fixtures.

Civil Aviation Authority Issues Passenger Advisory

In a statement, the UK Civil Aviation Authority said: 'Eastern Airways, which operated regional services from airports across the United Kingdom, has suspended operations. All Eastern Airways operated flights are now cancelled. Therefore, please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.'

Selina Chadha, Consumer and Markets Director at the CAA, urged passengers to stay informed and avoid unnecessary travel to airports.

'We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Eastern Airways flights are cancelled. Eastern Airways customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority's website for the latest information,' she said.

The authority also confirmed that LNER, ScotRail, TransPennine Express, and Northern will offer free Standard Class travel to Eastern Airways staff and passengers on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 October. Travellers can access this support by presenting an Eastern Airways ID, boarding pass or flight confirmation at railway stations.

Customers who paid by credit or debit card may be eligible for refunds under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 or through their card issuer's chargeback scheme. Those with Scheduled Airline Failure Insurance (SAFI) are advised to contact their insurers. A negative response letter will be published by the CAA to support claims.

Falling Profits and Rising Debts

Eastern Airways has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic severely hit regional travel demand. Company filings show profits plunged from £1.55 million to £454,000, while debts ballooned from £4.8 million to £25.97 million in recent years.

The airline also abandoned several planned routes after disappointing performance. Services from Gibraltar were axed in 2022, while the Cardiff-to-Paris Orly route was dropped last year shortly after launch.

Although Eastern announced new connections from Newquay in Cornwall to London Southend in Essex in 2023, those flights never materialised. Before this week's suspension, the carrier had reduced operations to only four routes.

From Oil Industry Shuttle to Regional Mainstay

Founded in 1997, Eastern Airways began with a single service between Humberside and Aberdeen catering to the North Sea oil industry. During the 2000s it expanded rapidly, adding routes such as Newcastle to London City and opening a hub on the Isle of Man.

In 2010, the airline operated flights on behalf of British Airways from the Isle of Man to London City. For a time, it also served destinations in the East Midlands, Jersey, Manchester, and Esbjerg in Denmark, as well as limited French domestic routes and the Cardiff-to-Anglesey link in North Wales.

Its weekday service between Wick John O'Groats Airport and Aberdeen became a lifeline for residents in northern mainland Scotland, cutting a five-hour drive to a half-hour flight.

Uncertain Future for Regional Routes

Filing a notice to appoint administrators is a legal mechanism that gives Eastern Airways temporary protection from creditors while exploring rescue options. However, industry observers say flight resumptions remain unlikely in the short term.

Three of the airline's four active routes originated from Aberdeen, including the Wick service backed by the Scottish Government as a Public Service Obligation (PSO) route. Its final remaining PSO link connected London Gatwick and Newquay, a vital air bridge between Cornwall and the capital.

Local authorities are now working to maintain these connections. The Independent reported that Cornwall Council is seeking a replacement carrier within days.

'Time will tell if any of these routes get picked up, but these will be fearful times for Humberside, Teesside, Wick and Newquay as Eastern operated their busiest domestic services,' aviation analyst Sean Moulton told The Independent.

Moulton said regional rival Loganair could take over some Aberdeen flights but warned the economics may not work. 'Loganair could be best placed to serve these routes; however, Eastern used 29-seater aircraft and Loganair would likely need to use much larger planes, which could be unviable,' he added.