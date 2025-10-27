After more than 100 years of trading, Quadrant's long-standing presence on the high street has come to an end. Its department stores in Chelmsford and Braintree have shut their doors for good, marking the end of an era for generations of local shoppers.

The closures, driven by mounting financial pressures, have left communities mourning the loss of a familiar institution that had been part of local life for over a century.

Final Days and Farewell Sales

In the weeks leading up to the shutdown, BBC reported, both stores held extensive clearance sales offering heavy discounts on furniture, clothing, electronics and household goods. The final day of trading was last Saturday, when loyal customers turned out in force to say goodbye.

The closures have resulted in 51 staff members losing their jobs. Quadrant said it was working with the retail union USDAW to provide support and guidance to affected employees during the transition.

The Merger That Led to Closure

The decision to close came after the merger between Chelmsford Star Co-op, Quadrant's parent company, and Central Co-op. Members of the Chelmsford Star Co-operative Society voted in favour of the move in May, citing years of financial losses and the ongoing shift towards online retail.

A company spokesman said: 'These challenges have been made worse in recent years by changes in consumer behaviour, particularly the move to online shopping, which was accelerated by the pandemic.'

Although the stores have now closed, the Chelmsford Star Co-op trading name will continue locally following the completion of the transfer to Central Co-op on 15 September.

A Heartfelt Farewell

Chelmsford Star Co-op issued an emotional farewell message on its website, paying tribute to staff and customers.

'To our incredible Quadrant colleagues, thank you for your hard work, dedication and the care you've shown every single day, particularly over the past difficult few months,' the message read.

It continued: 'Thank you to our customers for your support over the years. Your smiles, stories and friendship have meant the world to us. It's been an honour to be part of your community.'

The message concluded with a note of gratitude: 'Though this chapter has come to an end, the memories we've shared will always remain.'

A Legacy Spanning Over a Century

Quadrant's history dates back to 1881, when the original Chelmsford Star Co-operative Society opened its first store on Moulsham Street. Its early success led to a major expansion in 1902, supported by The Countess of Warwick.

The society went on to play an active role in the local community, founding a Co-operative Women's Guild in 1906 and an Education Committee in 1925.

Over the decades, it supported a variety of causes, including the Essex Adversity Awards and Newpalm Productions, which runs Chelmsford's annual pantomime at the Civic Theatre.

The success of the Chelmsford branch led to the opening of a second Quadrant store in Braintree in 1991, reflecting the society's growth across Essex.

The Modern Co-operative Movement

Today, the Chelmsford Star is part of the Central England Co-op, created through a series of mergers, including the 2013 union of the Anglia Regional Co-operative Society and the Midlands Co-operative Society.

The co-operative movement itself traces its roots to 1844, when the Rochdale Pioneers Society was founded by a group of Lancashire weavers. From these humble beginnings, it grew into a nationwide network of independent societies.

The Central England Co-op now operates across 21 counties in the East Midlands and East Anglia, with more than 300,000 members. The trend of merging smaller co-operatives has helped ensure the movement remains relevant in an increasingly digital retail landscape.

For many in Chelmsford and Braintree, however, the loss of Quadrant marks the end of a proud local tradition — one built on community spirit, service and more than a century of shared history.