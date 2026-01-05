Three teenagers who worked as drug runners and bludgeoned a homeless man to death were sentenced to over 23 years in prison. They had also filmed themselves dancing and posed for selfies before and after the act.

The three teenagers, whose names could now be disclosed after they turned 18 years old, were arrested and convicted of beating a homeless man, Anthony Marks, to death. Marks was 51 years old when he was found by the police with severe injuries to the head and arms at King's Cross station on 10 August 2024. He died from his injuries a little over a month later.

'A Particularly Callous Murder'

'This is a particularly callous murder that gives an insight into the ruthless brutality of county lines gangs,' said Detective Inspector Jim Barry of the Metropolitan Police, who expressed shock at how old the perpetrators were.

'The fact that they were teenagers does not excuse their violent actions as part of a drug line that has brought fear and intimidation to London's streets,' said Barry. 'They believed they had escaped justice, even posing for selfies together and laughing about what they had done. There is a sense of justice that officers were able to use these to place them at the scene of the crime.'

The Three Then-Teenage Suspects

Those involved in the crime were revealed to be Jaidee Bingham, Eymaiyah Bradshaw-McKoy, and Mia Campos-Jorge. Bradshaw-McKoy and Campos-Jorge were both 16 when they were involved in the beating of Marks. All three are set to serve a collective 23 years and five months in prison.

Bingham, also known as 'Ghost,' was found unanimously guilty of murder and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Bradshaw-McKoy and Campos-Jorge were convicted of manslaughter on 30 October 2025. Bradshaw-McKoy was sentenced to three years and six months while Campos-Jorge was sentenced to three years and 11 months.

'This verdict shows how the Met is taking the fight to criminal gangs and committed to getting justice for their victims,' said Barry following the trials of the three.

The three, as revealed during the trials, had started working for a county lines drug gang on 9 August 2024. After one of the girls was robbed, Bingham was told to find out who took the drugs. They believed Marks knew what happened and confronted him on 10 August around five AM.

Bingham was arrested by the authorities on 4 October 2024 and charged on 6 October. Bradshaw-McKoy was arrested more than a month later on 28 November 2024 and charged with murder on 29 November. Campos-Jorge was the last to be arrested on 9 December 2024 and charged on the same day.

The Scene of the Crime

Authorities put the case together by tracking down the three through CCTV footage. They were also able to speak to Marks before his death.

'The deceased was involved in what started as a minor altercation which then developed into an exchange of blows and unlawful assault and a chase as he endeavoured to run away,' said Judge Mark Dennis, KC. 'Having fallen to the ground, he was subjected to kicks and then struck at least twice to the head with a glass bottle.'

'The victim was a vulnerable individual who was outnumbered in the assault and repeatedly struck both when on the floor and when trying to run away,' said Dennis.

Marks had apparently informed the police that he was 'messing around with his crack pipe' nearby when Bingham told him that someone had stolen drugs from one of the girls. Marks said that Bingham then started making threatening gestures before hitting him five times with a car bonnet, knocking out his tooth.

'He and the two girls then chased me down the road towards the pub,' Marks recalled. 'A white guy who I've seen, who is a smoker like us. He grabs me I fall to the floor, they proceed to stamp on me and hit me with a green gin bottle. I pass out.'