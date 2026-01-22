Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz used to look like one of those celebrity friendships that would last forever. For a while, Selena wasn't just close to Nicola, she also seemed genuinely woven into Nicola's life with Brooklyn Beckham. The trio became a full-on pop culture moment online, especially when Selena jokingly referred to them as a 'throuple'. That dynamic felt playful, public, and surprisingly consistent for celebrities who usually keep friendships more private.

Now, that closeness appears to be gone. Fans have noticed a major shift in how often they're seen together, how little they interact online, and how absent Selena has been from major milestones involving Nicola and Brooklyn. Naturally, that's sparked one big question: what happened?

How Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn Became So Close

Their friendship reportedly kicked off in late 2022, when they connected and quickly became regular fixtures in each other's lives. Soon after, they were travelling together, appearing in social media dumps, and spending holidays in the same circle. It also didn't feel like a forced PR friendship. Instead, it came across like the kind of intense bond that forms fast and burns bright.

The peak of it was early 2023, when Selena posted a photo and joked about them being a 'throuple', which fans ate up instantly. It was the sort of caption that only works when the friendship already looks real. At the time, their closeness wasn't even subtle. It was practically a running storyline.

The Signs Fans Noticed First

As time passed, the social media closeness started to fade. Fans began pointing out that Selena wasn't popping up in the same way anymore. In celebrity friendships, small shifts get noticed quickly, especially when the friendship used to be extremely public.

One of the biggest details people focused on was Selena's absence from Nicola and Brooklyn's vow renewal, which many assumed she would attend if things were still as tight as before. At the same time, Nicola and Brooklyn were not seen at Selena's wedding celebration with Benny Blanco, which added another layer of curiosity. That combination made the distance feel more deliberate, even though no one publicly addressed it.

Was There a Fallout or Did They Just Drift Apart?

Despite the rumours, there have been reports suggesting there was no major dramatic blow-up. Instead, it seems more likely the friendship simply cooled off over time. That's not unusual, even for regular people. When you add fame, scheduling, and nonstop travel into the mix, friendships can fade fast.

Selena's life has also shifted heavily in recent years, especially with her personal relationship becoming more serious and her career staying packed. Nicola and Brooklyn, meanwhile, have been dealing with a completely different kind of pressure.

According to claims about a wider Beckham family issue, the tension between Brooklyn and his parents has been intensifying publicly, and Nicola has been pulled into the centre of it.

Why the Beckham Family Drama May Have Played a Role

The timing of this friendship fade-out matters because it overlaps with growing headlines about conflict inside the Beckham family. The drama has made Nicola and Brooklyn's lives noisier, and it has also opened the door for people to re-examine every relationship connected to them.

Once those family feud stories exploded again, Selena's distance suddenly looked suspicious to fans who already assumed there must have been more happening in private. Even if that's not true, the public attention alone can change things. When every friendship becomes a headline, it stops feeling like a friendship and starts feeling like something people can pick apart.

Where Things Stand Right Now

The clearest takeaway is simple: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz no longer appear as close as they were at their 2023 peak, with public signs of their friendship cooling noticeably. What's absent, however, is any confirmed statement suggesting a feud.

At this stage, the situation looks more like a natural shift than a dramatic falling-out. Still, because their bond used to be so visible, even a normal drift feels amplified to fans watching from the sidelines.

Until either speaks directly, the reality is likely far less explosive than the internet narrative suggests.