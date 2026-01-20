Justin Bieber has been pulled back into the Selena Gomez conversation after a new social media moment sparked intense online chatter. The buzz centres on an old Instagram post from 2016 featuring Bieber kissing Gomez, which has resurfaced after fans noticed what appeared to be activity from his account.

The renewed attention comes as Bieber appears to be joining the wider 2016 nostalgia trend that has been circulating online. This time, however, the throwback content has carried extra weight because it involves one of pop culture's most talked-about former couples.

According to BuzzFeed's report on the alleged 'like,' a viral screenshot circulated over the weekend showing Bieber's account apparently 'liking' a fan's comment on the decade-old photo. The post was originally shared by Bieber in 2016 and captioned 'Feels.' The comment that drew attention reportedly read, 'Vivan los novioss😍😍😍,' which translates roughly to 'Long live the newlyweds.'

BuzzFeed noted it could not independently confirm the authenticity of the 'like,' although screenshots and screen recordings shared online pushed the story across X, Reddit, and Instagram comment sections. The outlet also reported that the 'like' now appears to have been removed, which only added to the speculation and the argument over whether the interaction was real.

What Dragged a 2016 Selena Post Back Into the Spotlight

For fans, the biggest detail was not just the comment itself, but the fact it appeared under a photo of Bieber and Gomez kissing. The image is still visible on Bieber's Instagram page, and the idea that he might still be interacting with it sent people rushing to comment.

Online reactions were quick and blunt. BuzzFeed described users calling the situation 'messy' and questioning why the photo remains live on his profile in the first place. Some people also dragged Hailey Bieber into the discussion, framing her as the person left dealing with constant reminders of Bieber's past relationship.

The rumour gained traction because the moment felt oddly specific. A 'like' is small, yet in celebrity culture it is often treated as a signal, especially when it involves a former partner whose relationship history is already heavily scrutinised.

Why Justin and Selena Still Trigger Fan Obsession

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off for years between 2010 and 2018, and their relationship became a defining tabloid storyline of the 2010s. Their break-ups, reunions, and public appearances turned into constant fan debate, and the nickname 'Jelena' remains a nostalgic tag for many followers who grew up watching it unfold.

Filmfare also leaned into that history while covering the same viral moment. In its report about Bieber participating in a throwback trend, it said the attention grew after he appeared to react to a 2016 post featuring Gomez. According to Filmfare's Selena Gomez throwback coverage, the activity involved liking a comment that referenced their former relationship, which sent fans back into discussion mode.

The ongoing fascination has less to do with new developments between Bieber and Gomez and more to do with the way their relationship shaped pop culture. Their music, public images, and even the way fans viewed celebrity relationships were influenced by the drama and emotion tied to that era.

Hailey Bieber's Name Gets Pulled In Again

Bieber's marriage to Hailey Bieber is another reason the rumour travelled fast. BuzzFeed pointed out that he married Hailey in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child in 2024, which puts the Selena-related attention into a very different context now.

Once the screenshot circulated, the conversation quickly expanded beyond Bieber and Gomez. Comment sections filled with people questioning how Hailey might feel, and some framed the entire moment as disrespectful, even though there is no proof Bieber intentionally engaged with the comment.

That framing is part of why even an alleged 'like' can create a full news cycle. Fans treat social media activity as a window into a celebrity's personal life, and any interaction involving an ex automatically invites theories about regret, nostalgia, or hidden meaning.

Was It Real, Accidental, or Just Internet Chaos?

One reason the story refuses to die is that it sits in a grey area. BuzzFeed could not verify the screenshot, and Filmfare noted that fans have argued the 'like' could have been accidental. Still, uncertainty has not slowed the conversation. In fact, it has helped it grow, since people now have room to interpret the moment however they want.

It also speaks to a wider reality about how social media functions for celebrities. Older posts never fully disappear, and even a small action, intentional or not, can be captured, reposted, and amplified in minutes.

2016 Throwback Trend Makes This Moment Feel Bigger

The timing matters, too. Nostalgia content from 2016 has been trending again across platforms, which has encouraged users to revisit old posts, music, and celebrity moments from that era. Bieber's 2016 photo fits neatly into that cycle, and the alleged 'like' made it feel current again.

For now, there is still no confirmation from Bieber or Gomez about the incident. Even so, the moment has already achieved what viral pop culture stories often do best. It has pulled a decade-old chapter back into the present, and it has reminded fans that 'Jelena' remains one of the internet's most reliable conversation starters.