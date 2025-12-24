In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram, a woman has publicly recounted how late actor James Ransone intervened to save her from a sexual assault outside their New York apartment building.

Molly Watts said she was assaulted in 2006 near the entrance of her Chinatown building, where she fought back as her attacker gripped her throat. 'I screamed for help. No one came,' she recalled. Until Ransone, her neighbour at the time, heard her screams.

In the post, Watts described the terrifying moment and said: 'I couldn't breathe. I remember the certainty that I was going to die or be raped as I was choked unconscious.'

Ransone, known to friends as 'PJ,' reportedly ran out in his pyjama bottoms carrying a bat or pipe. 'He scared my attacker, who ran. PJ chased him to the building he fled to,' Watts stated. Police were later able to identify and capture the repeat sexual offender because of him.

Watts' striking memory highlights the danger she encountered and the decisive action Ransone took that evening. 'PJ saved me,' she wrote, expressing uncertainty about how her life might have turned out differently without his intervention, particularly as she was already emotionally fragile at the time.

Reflections After His Death

The actor's unexpected passing by suicide on 19 December 2025 at the age of 46 has deepened the psychological impact of Watts's tribute. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed Ransone's death, ruling it a suicide by hanging.

Watts drew a painful contrast between what she was spared and what Ransone himself endured. She noted that while the violence against her was stopped, Ransone lived with trauma from an early age. She also said that his life seemed to be shadowed by those experiences, which made his passing quite difficult to accept.

Watts conveyed a profound feeling of regret for not being able to reach out to Ransone throughout the years to express her gratitude personally. 'Over the years, I have thought of PJ from time to time,' she wrote. 'I wanted to reach out to him to let him know how grateful I was that he ran towards my screams. I didn't. I regret that.'

Widow's Heartfelt Tribute

Jamie McPhee, the widow of Ransone, shared her heartbreak through touching tributes after the actor's passing. She revealed details about their intimate relationship and the affection they had for one another. 'I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,' she wrote on Instagram.

She also thanked him for 'the greatest gifts' — alluding to their two young children — and affirmed that their connection remains strong despite his absence. The message has struck a chord with numerous fans and peers in the entertainment field, emphasising both the personal grief and the enduring impact he has created.

Ransone's career featured notable performances across both television and film, earning him recognition and acclaim. He became well-known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka on The Wire and subsequently featured in films like Sinister, It Chapter Two and The Black Phone.

Behind His Public Success

Ransone's professional accomplishments garnered him recognition and admiration, however, his journey was also characterised by significant personal challenges. He openly discussed previous hardships, such as childhood sexual abuse and struggles with addiction, which he said influenced both his creativity and his mental health challenges.

His revelations about trauma and recovery, combined with the outpouring of tributes from peers and fans, have reignited conversations around mental health and the unseen burdens carried by people despite apparent successes.

If you or someone you know is facing problems related to suicidal thoughts, emotional distress, or pain, support is available. In the United States, you can reach out by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support available 24/7 through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, individuals can contact Samaritans at 116 123.

Comparable services can be found in various countries. We encourage you to explore local resources if you are beyond these areas.

By sharing stories like these, communities can foster understanding, reduce stigma, and encourage those in need to seek support.